‘The Masked Singer’ Group A power rankings: Does Cyclops, Firefly or Thingamabob deserve a spot in the finale? [POLL]

“The Masked Singer” Group A final is set to take place on Wednesday, March 23 with three uniquely different creatures fighting for one spot in the season finale. Cyclops from Team Bad, Firefly from Team Good and Thingamabob from Team Cuddly will each sing their hearts out, hoping to earn the most votes from the live audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Host Nick Cannon will then name just one victor who will move on to the Season 7 finale. The two losers will have to unmask in front of America.

Two contestants have already been eliminated from Group A. McTerrier from Team Good was the first to be sent packing in the season premiere two weeks ago. The Scottish pooch was revealed to be celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman. Next, Ram was unmasked in Episode 2. The Team Bad beast turned out to be popular sports commentator Joe Buck. Now three remain, but only one can advance. Below, read our power rankings for “The Masked Singer” Group A finalists. Agree or disagree? Vote in our poll and let us know who YOU want to see in the Season 7 finale.

1. Thingamabob

The Team Cuddly giant came out rocking to “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. His voice impressed the panel enough to consider him a professional singer, but his size screams professional athlete. Thingamabob’s second performance was “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Ken was brought to tears and Robin quickly declared the fuzzy monster a frontrunner. We agree with Robin here and expect Thingamabob to come out on top in the Group A finale. He has the voice, the likability factor and…he’s just so darn cute!

2. Firefly

The Team Good diva may appear harmless, but she’s had a drama-filled season already. She literally choked during her first performance of “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan, before starting again and wowing the judges. Following her second performance of “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson, she stormed off the stage after learning she landed in the bottom two. Although Firefly may arguably have the best voice and stage presence, she hasn’t done a good job of making the audience fall in love with her. For that reason, Firefly could be swatted off the stage. But don’t completely count her out! She has the goods to turn the tables if she delivers a show-stopping vocal.

3. Cyclops

The Team Bad monster has been fun to watch, but he’s easily the worst singer in the Group A final. His first performance of “My Sacrifice” by Creed made us pretty certain he’s not a professional singer. He followed it up with “Learn to Fly” by Foo Fighters in Episode 2, which was an improvement that landed him in the Top 2. Still, this one-eyed crooner barely moves on stage and has the weakest vocals. It’s hard to imagine him reaching the finale.

So, who do YOU want to win the Group A final?

