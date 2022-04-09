‘The Masked Singer’ Group B power rankings: Does Armadillo, Miss Teddy or Ringmaster deserve spot in Season 7 finale? [POLL]

“The Masked Singer” Group B final is set to take place on Wednesday, April 13 with three uniquely different creatures fighting for one spot in the season finale. Armadillo and Ringmaster from Team Good and Miss Teddy from Team Cuddly will each sing their hearts out, hoping to earn the most votes from the live audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Host Nick Cannon will then name just one victor who will move on to the Season 7 finale. The two losers will have to unmask in front of America.

Two contestants have already been eliminated from Group B. Lemur from Team Cuddly was the first to be sent packing two weeks ago. The bedazzled beauty was revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley. Hydra from Team Bad unmasked a week later and turned out to be legendary magicians Penn & Teller. Now three remain, but only one can advance. Below, read our power rankings for “The Masked Singer” Group B finalists. Agree or disagree? Vote in our poll and let us know who YOU want to see in the Season 7 finale.

1. Miss Teddy

The Team Cuddly diva proved she was more than just a fuzzy face when she belted out “Tell it to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne for her first performance. There have been several seasoned veterans who brought their legendary voices to this stage and Miss Teddy is likely disguising another one. Her second performance of “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato brought the house down and had the panelists applauding from on top of their desk. I’m not certain Miss Teddy has given the best vocals of the season, but I do believe there is a sentimentality about this character that will elevate the fur ball to the finale.

2. Ringmaster

The Team Good showstopper has proven she can work a stage. The self-described “90s chick” made her debut with “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and followed it up with “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. Now that’s versatility! Vocally, Ringmaster has been right up there with Miss Teddy, but I think she has some things working against her. While Miss Teddy feels like a hidden legend, Ringmaster might lack that level of star power. Also, we already have Firefly representing Team Good in the finale. Will that come into consideration when the audience votes? It could! Maybe they want to have someone from each team reach the finale.

3. Armadillo

Poor Armadillo. The Team Good crooner has no chance at making the finale. Easily the worst singer in the bunch, he made his “Masked Singer” debut with “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers and followed it up with “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four. He was able to bounce Hydra from the competition in last week’s sing-off, but he’s no match for Miss Teddy or Ringmaster.

