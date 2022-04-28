‘The Masked Singer’ Group C power rankings: Does Prince, Queen Cobra or Space Bunny deserve spot in Season 7 finale? [POLL]

“The Masked Singer” Group C final is set to take place on Wednesday, May 4 with three uniquely different creatures fighting for one spot in the season finale. Prince from Team Good, Queen Cobra from Team Bad and Space Bunny from Team Cuddly will each sing their hearts out, hoping to earn the most votes from the live audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Host Nick Cannon will then name just one victor who will join Firefly and Ringmaster in the Season 7 finale. The two losers will have to unmask in front of America.

Two contestants have already been eliminated from Group C. Jack in the Box from Team Bad was the first to be sent packing two weeks ago. The creepy crooner was revealed to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Baby Mammoth from Team Cuddly unmasked a week later and turned out to be Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley. Now three remain, but only one can advance. Below, read our “The Masked Singer” Group C power rankings. Agree or disagree? Vote in our poll below and let us know who YOU want to see in the Season 7 finale.

1. Queen Cobra

The Team Bad divas spiced up the competition with a rendition of “Good as Hell” by Lizzo for her first performance. The sneaky reptile kept the panelists guessing just how many singers were in the snake pit. Her second performance of “I Say a Little Prayer For You” by Aretha Franklin brought the house down and gave us something we’ve never seen in “Masked Singer” history. No longer hiding the fact that this was multiple vocalists, two, then at least three singers emerged ending the song a cappella. The way they keep the audience guessing and deliver strong vocals each week is finale-worthy.

2. Prince

The Team Good showstopper has proven he is no slouch behind the mic and can be quite charming despite his froggish appearance. He first emerged with an energetic performance of “La Copa de la Vida” by Ricky Martin, making him an instant frontrunner. He followed that up by closing out the Group C finals with a rendition of “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith that was worthy of the Broadway stage. This is one versatile toad who could easily leap his way into the Season 7 finale.

3. Space Bunny

This adorable little rabbit instantly warmed the hearts of viewers with his first performance of “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte. The energy was infectious, but his voice rang through as well! Next he gave us more island flavor by singing “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie. It was another fun, well-sung performance, but it landed him in the Bottom 2. After defeating Baby Mammoth in the Duel, he now has one more shot to redeem himself. And that’s not impossible! Firefly recovered from landing in the Bottom 2 to advancing to the finale in Group A.

