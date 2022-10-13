‘The Masked Singer’ audience boos Ken Jeong when he tries to ‘seduce’ Andrew Lloyd Webber: ‘How dare you!’

Scheduling note: the Wednesday, October 12 episode of “The Masked Singer” aired at 8:00 p.m. ET in Canada but was delayed in the United States due to baseball.

At the start of the episode, host Nick Cannon was introducing the night’s special guest star, musical playwright and EGOT winner Andrew Lloyd Webber, when Ken Jeong interrupted him. The actor/comedian rushed down from the judges’ table and started belting out the titular track from “The Phantom of the Opera” completely unprompted. Needless to say, it didn’t go well.

“No, he’s auditioning!” shouted co-judge Nicole Scherzinger when she realized what was going on. She had just completed her own pitch-perfect rendition of “Memory” from “Cats” when Jeong burst out into song.

Jenny McCarthy declared, “I hope Andrew doesn’t punch him in the face.”

Webber kindly stopped Jeong from singing and directed him, “Hang on a moment. Look, if I am the girl in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and you’re trying to get ahold of me, could you just do it a little more seductively?”

Jeong then got down on all fours and started singing the iconic song again, only he dry-humped the stage this time. Wait, I thought this was a family show?!

Webber turned to the studio audience and asked aloud, “Would you be seduced by this guy?” That’s when the crowd turned on the “Dr. Ken” actor by booing him loudly.

“How dare you!” Ken fired back in response.

Webber continued to play along, first asking Jeong to sing “The Phantom of the Opera” a little bit “quieter” and then to give it a little “more” gusto.

Finally, Cannon asked Jeong to “stop embarrassing himself” in front of the great playwright. And that’s when Robin Thicke chimed in, “I thought this was the best acting Ken’s ever done.” McCarthy smiled and nodded, “That’s really true.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the second guest judge to appear in this season of “The Masked Singer,” following Donny Osmond in the second episode, aka “Vegas Night.”

Season 8 began in September with an entirely new format. This year, only one costumed contestant will survive each week thanks to the audience vote, which means all of the others will be unmasked in every episode. So far this season, Harp has been the only costume to get enough votes to survive. That means she’ll next be seen in the semi-finals.

The seven eliminated costumes across the first three episodes were Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight) and Fortune Teller (Daymond John). Who will be forced to unmask next?