‘The Masked Singer’ Lambs guesses: The Chicks, the Kardashians, Haim

This week on “The Masked Singer,” the Lambs were coronated as the latest Queen(s) of the reality TV show’s new format. Their regal title means that they received enough votes to advance to the next round, while the others they competed against — Jerry Springer as Beetle and Kat Graham as Robo Girl — were both forced to unmask. So which secret celebrities are hiding inside the trio of bleating baby sheep costumes? Read on for “The Masked Singer” Lambs guesses from the judges.

After belting out “Hot n Cold” during Muppets Night, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Miss Piggy praised the Lambs for their impressive harmonies. “Can I just say, this was my favorite performance tonight,” gushed Jenny. “I don’t know who you guys are but there’s something that resonates with your voice. I hope you guys are in it for the long haul because I freakin’ love you.”

Nicole chimed in, “Yo, I feel like y’all are professional by the way the three of you took that stage like around, that was natural. It feels like something you’d do in big stadiums or arenas or something.” A subsequent clue hinted that the Lambs had worked with Paul McCartney in the past.

Ken was the first to make an official guess, proclaiming that he knew “exactly” who this was. “The Lambs are the Kardashians and I’ll tell you why. Hear me out!” Ken shouted as the audience started booing. “Little known fact: Paul McCartney and the Kardashians all worked together on a holiday album. That’s right … I am honored, thank you so much.”

Nicole shot down Ken’s guess by saying, “Them sisters up there can sing. They can harmonize, that’s right. We saw Venice, which made me think of Los Angeles. I know three sisters who can sing who’re from Los Angeles and that is Haim.”

When it was Robin’s turn to throw out a trio of names, he noted, “Girls group, great singers, known for their harmonies, were definitely the ‘it’ girls and international pop stars. I’m looking at the outfits and I’m getting country music vibes. I’m thinking this may be The Chicks.”

What do YOU think of the panelists’ “The Masked Singer” Lambs guesses? Are they actually The Chicks, the Kardashians, Haim, or someone else entirely? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section. Remember, we won’t find out who’s really masquerading as the Lambs until they either lose a future audience vote or win the entire show.