‘The Masked Singer’ promises ‘most insane episode’ yet on March 30: ‘What’s happening in my brain?!’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” fans, mark your calendars for March 30 as that’s when the reality TV show’s “most insane episode” yet will air on Fox. It’s all thanks to the wild and wacky Group B costumes, which make their debut on the stage on Wednesday night. They are: Hydra from Team Bad, Lemur and Miss Teddy from Team Cuddly, and Ringmaster and Armadillo from Team Good. Watch the preview trailer video above, in which panelist Jenny McCarthy wonders aloud, “What’s happening in my brain?!”

Upon seeing the smiling, orange Miss Teddy strutting her stuff on the stage, Nicole Scherzinger points out, “Look at her little bear bottom!” Reminder: the last time a bear character appeared on “The Masked Singer” stage, it turned out to be former Alaska Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin hiding inside the costume. Will Miss Teddy turn out to be yet another political figure? Stay tuned.

Also in the clip package, host Nick Cannon asks the audience, “What fairy-tale land did we just step into?” Oh, Nick, we’ve been wondering that exact same question for seven seasons now.

After the five contestants perform on the big stage, the one who receives the least amount of votes will be forced to unmask in front of America. But before that, there will be “one outrageous moment everyone can get behind,” teases the promo video. Cut to the audience shouting “No Ken!” to panelist Ken Jeong — perhaps he’s made yet another terrible guess?

So far this season, four costumes from Group A have been unmasked: Team Good’s McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Team Bad’s Ram (Joe Buck), Team Bad’s Cyclops (Jorge Garcia) and Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata). That means the surviving singer from Group A, Firefly, has advanced to the Season 7 finale.