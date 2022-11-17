‘The Masked Singer’ brutally roasts Nick Cannon over his multiple kids: ‘I don’t want to get pregnant’

Social media users have been relentlessly poking fun at Nick Cannon over his multiple kids (as of this writing, he has fathered 11 children with a 12th on the way), and now even “The Masked Singer” is getting in on the action. During Wednesday’s “Comedy Roast Night” episode of Fox’s reality TV show, panelist Ken Jeong and contestant Snowstorm brutally roasted the talented host on multiple occasions.

“I know Nick is tired. He’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” Jeong stated at the start of the show during his brief stand-up routine. That comment got a big laugh from the live studio audience, while Cannon just shrugged it off. The host later told the judge to “sit [his] ass down,” but it wasn’t in anger — that has been a running joke between the two friends for years.

One of the night’s new masked singers was Snowstorm, an icy blue costume with a chillingly good voice. During her clues package, the contestant teased, “This song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole, who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.”

That prompted this impromptu response from Nicole Scherzinger on the judges’ panel: “That’s a lot of baby mamas.” The Pussycat Dolls singer and Cannon have worked together since the very first episode of “The Masked Singer,” which aired in 2019.

After Snowstorm finished her cover of “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, she took another jab at Cannon as she was standing beside him on the stage. “I’m sorry, I’m just so scared to get too close to you,” she noted. “I don’t want to get pregnant … or maybe I do.”

As the crowd erupted in laughter, Nicole proclaimed, “She told you she’s cold-blooded, Nick!” The episode ended with Snowstorm winning enough votes to advance to next week’s episode, while her two competitors — Bride and Avocado — were both forced to unmask in front of America.

Cannon’s most recent child, his 11th, was born in early November. It was then announced that he would soon be a father yet again as he has a 12th child on the way. His ex-wife Mariah Carey is the most famous person to be one of his baby mamas, as she gave birth to twins in 2011. In addition to hosting “The Masked Singer,” Cannon also emcees “Wild ‘n Out” and served as the ringleader of “America’s Got Talent” from 2009 to 2016.