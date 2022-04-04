‘The Masked Singer’ preview: Nicole Scherzinger ‘holding back the tears’ after Miss Teddy belts out Demi Lovato song [WATCH]

“I am holding back the tears — because it took five hours to put this makeup on,” declares Nicole Scherzinger in the latest “The Masked Singer” preview trailer (watch above). The moment comes after Miss Teddy belts out Demi Lovato‘s “Tell Me You Love Me” in the upcoming April 6 episode of Fox’s reality TV show. The orange bear is the last representative of Team Cuddly in Group B, after Lemur (aka Christie Brinkley) was eliminated last week.

Also in the next episode, guest judge Nicole Byer joins regular panelists Nicole, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy in trying to guess which famous faces are hiding inside the various costumes. Besides Miss Teddy, the other Group B contestants performing this week are Team Bad’s Hydra and Team Good’s Armadillo and Ringmaster.

During her first appearance on the big stage, Miss Teddy blew the roof off the place with her rendition of “Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne. She easily sailed through to the next round on her powerful vocals and dominant personality, with the judges guessing such big names as Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston and Loretta Devine. Meanwhile, our “TMS” recapper Denton Davidson was getting Jennifer Holiday vibes.

In her clues package, the huggable Miss Teddy endorsed a product that fits her to the tee: the “Ted Bed.” “It’s cozy, comfy and extra cuddly, just like me,” she explained. “When you’re constantly reinventing yourself, you need all the Z’s you can catch. Forget waking up on the bad side of the bed or even the good side. Start your day by waking up on the cuddly side.” Visual clues included a Santa Claus doll, a director’s chair with a laughing face emoji, and a moth turning into a butterfly.

This seventh season of “The Masked Singer” features a first-ever battle between Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly. So far, the good guys have the edge as their teammate Firefly has already made it to the season finale after winning the Group A Finals. The flying insect will be joined by whomever prevails from this current Group B as well as the forthcoming Group C.