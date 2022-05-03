‘The Masked Singer’ fans say Team Bad’s Queen Cobra deserves to win Group C final [POLL RESULTS]

The Group C final is set for “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, May 4. Prince from Team Good, Queen Cobra from Team Bad and Space Bunny from Team Cuddly will throw down on the big stage for one spot in the Season 7 finale. That means there will be two unmaskings in one night! Ultimately, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will determine the winner along with the studio audience, but fans have strong feelings on what the outcome should be.

In our recent poll, 49% of viewers say Team Bad’s Queen Cobra deserves to infiltrate the all-Team-Good Season 7 finale alongside Firefly and Ringmaster. The slithering songstress(es) has impressed audiences with performances of “Good as Hell” by Lizzo and “I Say a Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin. In a close second was Group C’s charming toad, Prince, with 40% of the vote. He’s dazzled us with performances of “”La Copa de la Vida” by Ricky Martin and “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith. Finally, Space Bunny is deemed least worthy of a spot in the finale after his performances of “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte and “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie. He earned just 11% of the votes.

So far the panelists seem completely befuddled by who any of these crooning creatures actually are. Names thrown around for Queen Cobra have included stars and girl groups like Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith, Brandy & Monica, Anne Hathaway, Allure and Zhané. Prince has been speculated to be singers and athletes including Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Niall Horan and Darren Criss. Space Bunny guesses include an assortment of famous faces like Damian Lillard, Sean Paul, LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Usher and Richard Simmons.

Two singers have already been dumped from Group C. Jack in the Box from Team Bad was the first to be sent packing two weeks ago. The creepy crooner was revealed to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Baby Mammoth from Team Cuddly unmasked a week later and turned out to be Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley. The Group C final will air Wednesday, May 4 on Fox at 8/7 c.

