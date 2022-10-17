Yes, ‘The Masked Singer’ returns on Wednesday, October 19 after last week’s baseball preemption

Last week, “The Masked Singer” was preempted in America due to baseball, so viewers didn’t get to see the battle play out between Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl. However, our Canadian friends were still able to see the episode, so they already know who was unmasked. (In other words: stay off social media if you don’t want to be spoiled!) This week, rest assured that “The Masked Singer” returns to Fox’s schedule in its regularly scheduled time slot at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on Wednesday, October 19.

The hour-long episode serves as a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, the well-renowned musical playwright and EGOT winner. Throughout the evening, each of the contestants will sing an iconic song from one of his Broadway productions. In addition, judge Nicole Scherzinger will belt out “Memory” from “Cats” while Ken Jeong will take on the titular track from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Winners List (Every Season)

“Looks like the Phantom Of The TV got us,” joked the show’s official Twitter page after the baseball overrun messed up the show schedule. “But no sweat — #TheMaskedSinger’s Andrew Lloyd Webber Night will air next Wednesday at 8/7c!” In another post, they warned fans, “The episode is still airing in Canada, so please watch out for spoilers.”

Looks like the Phantom Of The TV got us… 😅 But no sweat — #TheMaskedSinger‘s Andrew Lloyd Webber Night will air next Wednesday at 8/7c on @FOXTV! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NRYKsSFosC — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 13, 2022

Webber is the second guest judge to appear this season on “The Masked Singer,” after Donny Osmond in the Las Vegas-themed second episode. The regular panelists are Scherzinger, Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke, and their job is to guess the secret identities of the costumed singers. The show’s host is Nick Cannon, and oftentimes his guesses are even better than the so-called “celebrity sleuths” themselves.

Season 8 began in September with an entirely new format. This year, only one costumed contestant will survive each week thanks to the studio audience vote, which means all of the other singers will be unmasked in every episode. So far this season, Harp has been the only costume to get enough votes to survive. That means she’ll next be seen in the semi-finals.

The seven eliminated costumes across the first three episodes were Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight) and Fortune Teller (Daymond John). Who will be forced to unmask next?