‘The Masked Singer’ fans say Team Good’s Ringmaster deserves to win Group B final [POLL RESULTS]

The Group B final is set for “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, April 13. Armadillo and Ringmaster from Team Good along with Miss Teddy from Team Cuddly will throw down on the big stage for one spot in the Season 7 finale. That means there will be two unmaskings in one night! Ultimately, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will determine the winner along with the studio audience, but fans have strong feelings on what the outcome should be.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 costumes, judges and host

In our recent poll, an overwhelming 67% of viewers say Ringmaster deserves to win the Group B final. The sensual circus head has impressed audiences with performances of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. In a distant second was Group B’s resident diva, Miss Teddy, with 32% of the vote. She’s dazzled us with performances of “Tell it to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne and “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato. Finally, Armadillo is deemed least worthy of a spot in the finale after his performances of “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers and “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four. He earned just 1% of the votes.

So far the panelists seem completely befuddled by who any of these crooning creatures actually are. Names thrown around for Ringmaster have included singers Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift and Zara Larsson. Miss Teddy has been speculated to be actress Loretta Devine or singers Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston, Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Hudson or CeCe Winans. Armadillo guesses include actors Chuck Norris, Erik Estrada, Vin Diesel, Gary Busey, William H. Macey and comedian Jay Leno.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Two singers have already been dumped from Group B. Supermodel Christie Brinkley was revealed as Lemur in Week 4. In Week 5 magicians Penn & Teller were exposed as Hydra. The Group B final will air Wednesday, April 13 on Fox at 8/7 c. Group C will be unleashed on April 20. Group A’s Firefly was the first to advance to the Season 7 finale.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.