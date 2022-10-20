Top 6 ‘The Masked Singer’ Robo Girl guesses include Keke Palmer, Selena Gomez …

Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves another Queen on “The Masked Singer.” Just weeks after Harp became the first-ever Queen to be crowned during the reality TV show’s new format, Robo Girl has now earned the same regal title.

The silvery Cylon was coronated during “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night” on Wednesday, October 19 when she beat out Maize (Mario Cantone) and Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor). That means Robo Girl’s real identity will remain a secret for the time being, as she will return next week and face off against a new pair of challengers. So which celebrity is hiding inside the robotic shell? Read on for the Top 6 “The Masked Singer” Robo Girl guesses from the judges.

After belting out “Bad Cinderella” from Webber’s 2021 musical, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke praised Robo Girl’s “conviction” and “young spirit.” Nicole added, “You are a good time. I watched you and I thought of a margarita. I was like, I want to have a margarita with that girl up there.” Bottoms up, Nicole!

Host Nick Cannon then brought out a clue on a big piece of parchment that read, “While on Tour — Robo Girl Holds Her Own Opposite Multi-Grammy Winner.” That got the wheels turning at the judges’ table.

Because of a “steppin’ up” clue, Robin threw out the name of entertainer Jenna Dewan. He noted how she’s been a pro dancer alongside famous faces like Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott.

Nicole latched on to the “stage name” clue and picked singer Becky G. When the audience grumbled, she backpedalled and guessed actress Keke Palmer instead, noting how she has “electric energy and personality.”

Actress Lucy Hale was Ken’s prediction because of the surfboard hint, but when he saw the Grammy clue he thought of Cara Delevingne, who co-stars with Selena Gomez on “Only Murders in the Building.” The studio booed at Cara but cheered at Selena, so he Ken promptly switched his guess to Selena.

What do YOU think of the panelists’ Top 6 “The Masked Singer” Robo Girl guesses? Is she actually Jenna Dewan, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Lucy Hale, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, or someone else entirely? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section. Remember, we won’t find out who’s really masquerading in the metal costume until Robo Girl either loses a future audience vote or wins the entire show.