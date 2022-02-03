‘The Masked Singer’ flashback: Judges praised Sarah Palin for rapping, dancing in pink bear costume [VIDEO]

Two years ago, Sarah Palin made headlines on “The Masked Singer” after rapping and dancing in a pink Bear costume to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. The former Alaska governor and John McCain‘s Vice Presidential running mate was the first person eliminated from her group, and she received nothing but kind words from judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Watch “The Masked Singer” Sarah Palin performance video above.

“Holy snap!” shouted a stunned Thicke upon seeing Palin face-to-face for the first time.

Host Nick Cannon praised Palin for knowing all of the lyrics to the classic rap tune, shouting, “My goodness! Can you guys believe she had every lyric to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’? This might be the most shocked I have ever been on this show.”

“The bear was part of my nickname growing up,” Palin revealed in her end-of-show interview with Cannon. “The whole mama bear thing, and they’re in Alaska — there’s a bear in our front yard. So Bear was easy.”

McCarthy chimed in she was “stunned beyond belief” and that the Republican politician “kicked butt.”

“I was really appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,'” Palin followed up. “[The show] let me exploit men — Did you guys notice I changed the lyrics and it was all about men’s butts, not women’s? This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure. But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is something that our country needs right now.”

In the years since Palin’s controversial appearance, the Fox reality TV show has steered away from political figures, instead hiring singers, actors, comedians and sports stars to wear their extravagant costumes. But that will all change with the upcoming “The Masked Singer” Season 7, which debuts March 9, 2022.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Rudy Giuliani, former mayor New York and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was “unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode … As soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest [but] they eventually returned.”