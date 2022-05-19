‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 11 recap: Does Firefly, Prince or Ringmaster win the Golden Mask trophy? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed the Season 7 finalists to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster sang their hearts out for the Golden Mask trophy. Who joins T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel in “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame?

Two weeks ago, En Vogue was revealed as Queen Cobra and became the 12th performers eliminated from Season 7. Their exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth and Shaggy as Space Bunny. Which three celebs will join them in unmasking tonight?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” Season 7 Episode 11 recap, titled “Season Finale: I’m Good, Thanks for Masking,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and if you agree with this year’s winner. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 9, Group C returned to “The Masked Singer” stage where Prince was declared a finalist. Space Bunny was unmasked and revealed to be singer Shaggy. Next, Queen Cobra lost her many heads and was revealed to be vocal trio En Vogue. Last week a special “Road to the Finals” episode recapped the season of amazing performances. But enough about the past. Let’s find out who the Season 7 champ will be!

8:08 p.m. — First up tonight is Round 3 winner, Prince. A clue about the TV show “Glee” and a cat are seen. We also see a photo of Ryan Murphy and a Broadway sign. Prince is singing “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. He has always struck me as a Broadway performer and the clues tonight seem to confirm that. As usual, he sounds great tonight, but I don’t know if it’s earth-shattering enough to take the crown. We’ll have to see what the other contestants bring to the stage tonight. Jenny thinks this could be Tony winner Ben Platt. Robin says Prince is Ricky Martin. Ken thinks this is actor Matt Bomer.

8:14 p.m. — Up next is Round 1 winner, Firefly. It’s been so long since we’ve seen her! Her clue package includes a basketball net, a keyboard, a mention about coming out of retirement and various clues she’s a dancer. Tonight Firefly is singing “Bad Girl” by Usher. I love when singers take songs from the opposite gender that aren’t obvious. Firefly is a little naughty for Team Good though! She has a great voice. Nicole calls her the one to beat. Robin believes this is singer Teyana Taylor. Nicole guesses Monica. Ken goes with Brandy. It is so clearly NOT Brandy. Hopefully Twitter won’t go after Ken as hard as they went after Jack Harlow for not knowing Brandy’s voice.

8:22 p.m. — Round 2 champ Ringmaster is third to perform tonight. In her clue package we see a horse and a “Cinderella” mouse. She said “The Masked Singer” stage has given her her voice back after it’s taken a back seat to other things. We also saw a picture of Simon Cowell. Tonight she’s singing “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles. She sounds better every time she steps on that stage. I love her voice. Wow! Based on this first trio of performances I would give Ringmaster the win. Robin calls her a “revelation.” Ken noticed hail in the clues, so he is going with Hailee Steinfeld. Nicole says it’s Lucy Hale. Jenny thinks it’s Hayden Panettiere.

8:32 p.m. — It’s time for the first vote of the night. The singer with the least amount of votes will unmask and the remaining two will sing again. The third place finisher is Prince. We hate to see him go, but we’re happy to find out who’s up under that mask! Time for final guesses: Matt Bomer (Ken), Ricky Martin (Robin), Ben Platt (Jenny) and Cheyenne Jackson (Nicole). The Prince slowly removes his toad head to reveal Cheyenne Jackson! Nicole was right. Two more unmaskings to go.

8:40 p.m. — Firefly’s second performance is now underway. She’s singing “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke! Is that a ploy for votes? Twist his arm, Firefly, twist his arm! She’s so clearly a seasoned R&B singer. The more I hear her sing, the less she sounds like Monica, so I’m on the Teyana train. Beautiful performance, but did it have enough oomph? Ken says, “They saved the best for last.” Except she’s not last, so let’s see what Ringmaster has to offer.

8:43 p.m. — For her last performance, Ringmaster is singing “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry. It’s a fun song, but packs less of an emotional punch than her previous song. If I were her I probably would have reversed performances and done the ballad last for a final impact statement. This one has great production value, but poor song choice.

8:51 p.m. — The final votes have been cast. The winner of Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” is Firefly! Wow! Before we find out her true identity, it’s time to see who this season’s runner-up, Ringmaster, is. Here are the final panel guesses: Maren Morris (Robin), Lucy Hale (Nicole), Hailee Steinfeld (Ken) and Hayden Panettiere (Jenny). The time comes for Ringmaster to unmask and she reveals herself to be singer and “The Goldberg’s” actress Hayley Orrantia!

8:59 p.m. — It’s time to wrap up Season 7 by revealing this cycle’s queen, Firefly! Before that, the judges submit their final guesses: Teyana Taylor (Robin and Jenny), Monica (Nicole) and Alicia Keys (Robin). The time comes for Firefly to pull off her mask and reveal herself as Teyana Taylor! Robin and Jenny are correct and Teyana joins “The Masked Singer” Hall of Fame! That’s a wrap for Season 7.