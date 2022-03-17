‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 2 recap: Cyclops, Firefly, Ram, Thingamabob face off in Group A semi-final [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed the Group A performers back to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, just one week after they kicked off Season 7. Emmy winner and “Domino Masters” host Eric Stonestreet dropped by to help the panel decipher clues while Cyclops, Firefly, Ram and Thingamabob sang for their lives. Which two were immediately declared safe? Which pair was forced to face off in a duel? And did Team Good, Team Bad or Team Cuddly lose a teammate in the Group A semi-final?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 7, Episode 2, titled “Masks at Dawn – Round 1,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the Season 7 premiere, McTerrier received the least amount of votes after singing “Working for the Weekend” by Loverboy. The Scottish pooch removed his mask to reveal celebrity pastry chef and TV personality Duff Goldman. Cyclops, Firefly, Ram and Thingamabob survived to perform another day. But enough about last week — let’s see if we can guess tonight’s lineup of singers!

8:05 p.m. — Tonight the Round 1 mystery singers will fight to avoid an unmasking. After all four perform, there will be a vote and the bottom two will sing in a show-stopping duel. One will be forced to unmask and reveal their famous features. Eric Stonestreet joins the panel as a guest detective. The first performer of the night is Firefly from Team Good. After last week, she says she had so much pressure on her shoulders. Firefly is the only member from Team Good left this round and she wants to make them proud.

8:10 p.m. — Firefly is singing “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson. Like last week, her vocals are perfection and she proves she’s the singer to beat in Group A. Last week I said I was certain this was Monica, but these dance moves are making me re-evaluate my thoughts. The only other singer I can think of with this tone is Teyana Taylor, and she’s definitely used to delivering sexy moves on stage. Firefly’s “mega clue” reveals a photo of Pharrell Williams. Firefly says, “Pharrell is one of the major keys of my career.” Eric thinks this is Aisha Tyler, Robin says Keyshia Cole and Nicole believes Firefly is Lauryn Hill.

8:22 p.m. — The next singer is Cyclops from Team Bad. Tonight he wants to show the panel another side of his “bad self.” He’s singing “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley and he’s got a decent voice, but definitely doesn’t sound like a professional. Jenny thinks he sounds “beautiful,” which is a bit of an overstatement. He still doesn’t move around the stage at all. Perhaps his costume is too big? It’s still a solid performance from the Cyclops. He says, “All I wanted to do was make it past the first week. Now that I’ve done that, I’m here to have fun.” His “mega clue” is a meteorite that was found in a nook in Ken’s backyard from a galaxy far, far away. Okay??? It says the meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988. Ken thinks this is “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt. Eric says it’s John Lithgow from “3rd Rock From the Sun.” Nicole believes Cyclops is rocker Rob Thomas from Matchbox 20.

8:33 p.m. — Team Bad sends out another competitor with Ram. Last week he rocked the stage and tonight he will be blazing his own trail. People better get out of the way! Ram is singing “Learn to Fly” by Foo Fighters while his cape flows in the wind. He sounds pretty solid, but his stage presence leaves much to be desired. He’s not moving! Robin calls it “epic,” which it’s really not. Eric thinks he knows Ram because the beast pointed right at him. The Ram’s “mega clue” is an envelope that reads, “And the Emmy goes to…Ram.” He follows it up by saying, “I’m going to add this to my collection.” Okay, so we’ve got an Emmy winner! Ken thinks this is Jason Sudeikis from “Ted Lasso.” Eric thinks it might be his former “Modern Family” co-star Ty Burrell. Jenny says this is Daytime Emmy winner Jason Biggs. Ram also gets a special shout out from Kate Hudson. Interesting…

8:45 p.m. — The last singer of the night is Thingamabob from Team Cuddly. He says a lot of people think he’s big and scary, but tonight he’s going to show his cuddly side. Thingamabob is singing “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and proves immediately that he’s a voice to be reckoned with. Last week he threw me off with that Bon Jovi performance, but I don’t think he’s really a rocker at all! It sounds familiar but I can’t quite place it. He also sounds a little out of breath or nervous. Ken is literally crying after this performance and Robin calls him the frontrunner. Before we go further, Thingamabob gets a “mega clue.” It’s a couple of shields, to which he says, “I left my trident backstage but I still wanted to rock these shields to show America I’m ready for battle!” Jenny thinks that clue points to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Eric feels like this might be Omar Benson Miller from “CSI: Miami.” Robin says it is “Aquaman,” Jason Momoa.

8:55 p.m. — The audience and panel have voted for their favorites. The two singers with the least amount of votes are Ram and Firefly. Wow! I am shocked to see Firefly land in the bottom. She’s apparently more upset as she throws her hands in the air and storms off the set! After regrouping, Firefly returns. Okay, we’ve got a diva here. Now Ram and Firefly will face off in the duel. Ram sings “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver. It’s not a great performance and you can tell he hasn’t rehearsed this as much as the previous performance. Next, Firefly sings “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande. This is not my favorite performance either, but she’s clearly the superior vocalist. Ken calls Firefly a fighter, but I think she’s a bit of a drama queen. I still hope she wins this duel!

8:59 p.m. — The final votes have been tabulated. The second mystery singer to be eliminated this season is Ram. Firefly flutters off to safety before the panelists reveal their final Ram guesses. Jenny doubles down on actor Jason Biggs. Nicole thinks this is surfer Kelly Slater (random). Ken still believes this could be Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis. Eric thinks he recognizes the Ram’s speaking voice and goes with sports commentator Joe Buck. Robin agrees. Ram finally pulls off this mask to reveal…Eric is right! It’s Joe Buck!

