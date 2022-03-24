‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 3 recap: Cyclops, Firefly, Thingamabob throw down in Group A final [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed the Group A finalists back to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob sang their hearts out for a spot in the Season 7 finale. Which two were forced to take it off in tonight’s double unmasking? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly win this round? It’s time for a star-studded showdown.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 7, Episode 3, titled “The Double Unmasking – Round 1 Finals,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 2, Ram received the least amount of votes after singing “Learn to Fly” by Foo Fighters. The beastly creature removed his mask to reveal popular sports announcer Joe Duff. Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob survived to perform another day. But enough about last week — let’s see if we can guess tonight’s lineup of singers!

8:05 p.m. — Thingamabob is up first tonight, and as he reflects back on his childhood, his family didn’t have much, but they had each other. He was always a cuddly kid, never wanting to upset his parents. In his clue package we see a kangaroo, a cowboy father and some luggage with a bull on it. When it came time for Thingamabob to make the biggest move of his life he looked to his parents for approval. That’s when he was blindsided. They were skeptical of his dream. Thingamabob’s siblings even stopped talking to him. He felt like his heart was being pulled in two directions: His future and his family. We also see some monkey bars in the background as Thingamabob pulls a rope like tug-of-war. He begged his family to believe in him just as much as he believed in himself. Next, Thingamabob avoids a wrecking ball before crossing a finish line. It wasn’t until he found success that Thingamabob finally gained their support. Tonight he hopes to prove to his family that this is just another dream he knows he can achieve.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Thingamabob is singing “Classic” by MKTO. He rides out on the hood of a car while belting out the fun dance tune. He has such a good voice, but I have no idea who this is! Tonight he almost sounds a little bit country, but soulful. He changes up his sound every week. I’m still not convinced this is a professional singer even though he’s a good vocalist. Thingamabob says that not everyone would think he was capable of doing this, which is just another clue he’s not known for singing. There’s much more to him than meets the eye. So who do the panelists think this is? Ken says it’s actor Liam Hemsworth. Robin doubles down on his guess from last week, Jason Momoa. Nicole speculates this is Dennis Rodman.

8:15 p.m. — Cyclops will take the stage second tonight. He sits down with a milkshake to talk about one of the most surreal moments of his life. He was going through some stuff and feeling kind of down in the dumps (we see the statue of David), but then he received the best message ever. A man in black throws down a lottery ticket that says “15 Ways to Win.” Next there’s a big sign for a podcast while Cyclops says his favorite musician wanted to feature him on their new album. It was always a dream he had, but he never thought it would actually become a reality. He will never forget how that moment changed his life. We see someone playing a violin while wearing a bandana. Taking the stage tonight helps him relive that wonderful moment in his life.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Cyclops is singing “Flashdance (What a Feeling)” by Irene Cara. He’s not a good singer, but who doesn’t love this song? Despite the bad vocals, this is a party on stage and he’s having fun! The panelists seem to be loving it as well. Cyclops says this whole experience has been incredibly frightening for him. He can barely see. Ken thinks Cyclops is Dave Bautista from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Jenny says it’s Zac Brown from the Zac Brown Band. Robin speculates this is actor and podcaster Dax Shepard.

8:25 p.m. — The last performer tonight is Firefly. She’s never been one to shy away from the spotlight. Even as a young firefly, she loved dressing up in her mom’s clothes and entertaining her imaginary audience. We see a photograph of Kanye West on a table. One day Firefly’s mother encouraged her to get in front of a real crowd, her neighbors! She even charged them to watch her show. Now we see a fire alarm in the clue package. Believe it or not, it was one of those neighbors that got Firefly her fist gig. We see her being measured for dress measurements. She’s always been a shining star, and as she holds a few sticks of dynamite (TNT), she says, “Showdown or not, I’m gonna light up that stage and let my voice shine.” There are a lot of clues here that point to Teyana Taylor.

8:30 p.m. — Tonight Firefly is singing “Attention” by Charlie Puth. She definitely has the most consistent vocals of this group and is the one I’m convinced is a professional singer. She sounds great and even walks down and interacts with the audience. Maybe it will earn her a few votes! Ken is convinced this is Alicia Keys even though the audience all boos him and people everywhere are shaking their heads, lol. Firefly sounds nothing like her. Ken even talks about getting her dresses “tailored” and doesn’t realize he just said the last name of my guess, Teyana Taylor. Jenny thinks Firefly is Ciara. Robin is adamant this is Keyshia Cole based on the celebrity faces throughout her clue packages, but Teyana is connected to each of those celebrities as well.

8:40 p.m. — Sometimes the contestants get some famous celebrity shoutouts from their friends. JoJo Siwa (a.k.a. T-Rex) sends love to Firefly before the upcoming group performance. Do JoJo and Firefly have a connection? Next, Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob all gather together on stage for a final showdown. It’s a group performance of “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown. It’s more like a duet between Firefly and Thingamabob with Cyclops standing in the middle. But the two of them are killing it! Now it’s time for the panelists and studio audience to vote. Which of these three will be the first unmasked tonight?

8:50 p.m. — The contestant with the least amount of votes is Cyclops. Before he unmasks the panelists will submit their final guesses. Robin says the one-eyed monster is filmmaker Kevin Smith. Jenny still thinks it’s Zac Brown. Ken is convinced this is Dave Bautista. Nicole guesses Michael Keaton. Are any of them right? At last, Cyclops pulls off his big head and reveals himself to be “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” actor Jorge Garcia. Nobody guessed it.

8:59 p.m. — The second singer being unmasked tonight is Thingamabob! Aww, that’s going to upset the 77% of viewers who wanted him to win tonight according to our recent poll. But Firefly did her thing, so I won’t hate on her. The winged diva from Team Good has advanced to the Season 7 finale. But let’s find out who Thingamabob really is! Before he unmasks the panelists submit their final guesses: Michael Strahan (Jenny), Liam Hemsworth (Ken), Dennis Rodman (Nicole) and J.J. Watt (Robin). Finally, the Thingamabob unmasks to reveal the Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata.

