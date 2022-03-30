‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 4 recap: Group B is unleashed — but who unmasks first?

Host Nick Cannon welcomed Group B to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Armadillo, Hydra, Lemur, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster sang their hearts out for a spot in the Round 2 semi-final. Who was forced to take it off in tonight’s unmasking? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly lose another member of their clan?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 7, Episode 4, titled “Masking For It – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 2,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 3, Firefly advanced to the season finale after winning Group A with her performance of “Attention” by Charlie Puth. Both Cyclops and Thingamabob were forced to unmask, revealing actor Jorge Garcia and NFL star Jordan Mailata, respectively. But enough about last week — let’s see if we can guess tonight’s lineup of singers!

8:05 p.m. — Kicking off the night for Team Cuddly is Miss Teddy. She walks out with an energetic strut and she really is an adorable furball. Like we saw with the last batch of celebrities a few weeks ago, each new one will be featured in a “cluemercial.” Miss Teddy asks if we want to live our lives on cloud nine before showing off her Ted Bed, a rainbow colored bed she describes as comfy, cozy and extra cuddly. Off in the corner I also spot a little Santa Claus. Next, two men are engaged in a pillow fight as Miss Teddy talks about constantly reinventing yourself. There’s a bed with a bag of trash on it, another bed that looks more like a cot and a director’s chair with a laughing emoji on it. Then Miss Teddy says, “Lay your head down in December, next thing you know, it’s May!” While she says this, a butterfly emerges from a cocoon. There’s so much going on here!

8:10 p.m. — Miss Teddy is singing “Tell it to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne, aka Popcorn. What a great song choice! Miss Teddy definitely sounds like a legitimate diva. She’s full of soul and range and you can just tell she’s a seasoned veteran. The way she extends out her words with an emphasized “ugh,” like, “I don’t want to lose-ugh” reminds me of Jennifer Holiday. Could Miss Teddy be the original Effie White from “Dreamgirls”? I know Holiday loves to grunt and growl like Miss Teddy. Jenny thinks this is Jill Scott. Robin goes with CeCe Peniston. Nicole thinks this is actress Loretta Devine, who was oddly enough Holiday’s co-star in the original “Dreamgirls” on Broadway. I think my guess is the best. And now that Nicole points it out, all of the connections to sleep and dreaming are the perfect clues for Jennifer Holiday from “Dreamgirls.”

8:15 p.m. — It’s time for Hydra from Team Bad to enter the competition. He’s a three-headed monster so it’s possible there could be more than one singer. Let’s check out his cluemercial. We see a great white shark and some rollercoasters in the background as Hydra comments, “When you have been bad boys as long as us, you want flavor that lasts just as long. They’re advertising Triple Head Gum, which appears grape flavored. It’s definitely purple. They say this gum ended their smokey bad breath forever. There are skis with the word Miami on them and beachballs flying around while someone says, “Triple the freshness of regular minty gum and three times the flavor.” One of the beach balls has a bull on it, which Hydra promptly stomps on and pops. A magic 8 ball with a “3” on it is turned over to read, “Ask your amigos.” There’s also an ATM. Hmm, any guesses?

8:20 p.m. — Hydra is singing “Hey Soul Sister” by Train. It’s three bad voices, but I can’t figure out if it’s one man with multiple voices or three different singers. The panel keeps questioning if this could be Martin Short, who Ken hopes to see every season. This was such a weird performance. And Hydra is clearly too big and awkward to move at all. Robin thinks there are two people inside, not three. Jenny goes with John Goodman, Jeff Bridges and Steve Buscemi from “The Big Lebowski.” Ken continues to hopedict this is Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase. Robin agrees.

8:25 p.m. — Team Good is releasing Ringmaster to the stage. She is working it! I love the confidence she walks out with. In her clumercial, Ringmaster knocks over a “boring box” of cereal for some Circus Ring-O’s! We see a coffee mug with a picture of Miley Cyrus and Montana on it, so perhaps this is one of Miley’s co-stars from “Hannah Montana”? Ringmaster says Circus-O’s keep the audience eating from her hand all night long before we see someone insert an X in the middle of a tic-tac-toe board. We also see what appears to be a bottle of booze that says “Sweet Southern” on it. Inside this colorful box of cereal is a Class C driver’s license from the “Golden State” of California.

8:30 p.m. — Ringmaster is singing “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. She has a beautiful voice and definitely sounds like a professional entertainer. There’s something familiar about her tone, but I can’t quite place it. Following the performance, Ringmaster comments that it’s good to see Nicole again. Interesting! This leads Nicole to guess Olivia Rodrigo, who is about the biggest star in music right now, so that’s doubtful. Robin says it could be Kacey Musgraves. Ken has an even worse guess with Kelly Clarkson, who already has way too many jobs to do this. If we want to take things down a notch and be more realistic, I was thinking of another person with a connection to Nicole: Aubrey O’Day. Aubrey and her group Danity Kane has toured with Nicole’s group The Pussycat Dolls. And like Miley, Aubrey had a song titled “Wrecking Ball.” The “X” could have been a hint that she was on “Ex on the Beach 3.” I’m just throwing it out there! Any other ideas? John Oates of Hall and Oates gives Ringmaster a shoutout saying, “I know you’re a star. Now it’s time to make your dreams come true.”

8:35 p.m. — Representing Team Cuddly is Lemur. The audience can barely handle all of this purple cuteness on stage. I love her! In her cluemercial, Lemur asks, “Are you tired of having dole, drab under-eyes? Dark circles keeping you up at night? Perfect! You’ve got the Lemur look.” We see a sun and then a dressing room full of all kinds of things. A guitar lamp, sunglasses and a “Hart Magazine” with Lemur on the cover in a red convertible. Lemur says her nocturnal eye cream will keep those dark circles dark and your Rockstar life in perfect harmony. She pushes a rock off the table, which Jenny comments could mean “Rolling Stone.” Good catch, Jenny! There’s a mention of being vegan, so this person could be someone of that diet.

8:40 p.m. — Lemur is singing “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King. This is interesting. She definitely doesn’t sound like a professional singer, but I like her energy. I’m guessing this could be an older actress of some kind. She’s very glamorous! Following the performance she says, “I love the lights, camera, action!” Ken thinks this is Jennifer Aniston, which gets more groans from the audience. Nicole says this is Goldie Hawn, but can’t Goldie actually sing to some capacity? Maybe I’m wrong. Robin is going with another actress, Melanie Griffith.

8:45 p.m. — Armadillo from Team Good will close out this night of competition. He is rocking out while he walks onto the stage and the panelists think he must be a youngster with plenty of energy. Let’s check out his cluemercial. We see Armadillo put his boot up on some rocks while he says he has a tough exterior, but he’s soft on the inside and cares about how others see him. After he’s tackled a long day, sometimes his shell is dented or bruised. We see a grill, a picnic table, a lot of meat and symbols for beefcake. Is there a Hollywood stud inside this Armadillo? He talks about Armadillo scrubs for washing up, but the camera is zooming in on sunglasses. His scrubs “wipe out scum like nothin’ else” and leave his shell looking shiny and luscious. Next, we see someone with a bow and arrow as he says, “Whether I’m chasing down my enemies or snuggling up to my lady, I always look and feel great.”

8:50 p.m. — Armadillo is singing “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers. This is interesting because although Armadillo moves like a youngster, he has a gravely, raspy voice that sounds like someone older. He doesn’t sound anything like a professional singer, but he’s having a good time. Ken thinks this is action hero Chuck Norris. Nicole says it’s Erik Estrada from “Chips.” Jenny is going with Vin Diesel from the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

8:59 p.m. — Five masked celebs have done their best, but someone is about to be exposed! The panel and superfans have voted and the singer with the least amount of votes is Lemur. Before this extravagant beauty from Team Cuddly pulls her mask off, the panelists submit their final guesses: Goldie Hawn (Nicole), Pamela Anderson (Jenny), Melanie Griffith (Robin) and Christie Brinkley (Ken). At last, Lemur pulls off her mask to reveal herself as…supermodel Christie Brinkley! Ken was actually right!