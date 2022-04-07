‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 5 recap: Who unmasks after losing Round 2 Duel? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed Group B back to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster sang their hearts out for a spot in the Round 2 finals. Who was forced to take it off in tonight’s unmasking? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly lose another member of their clan? Comedian, actress and author Nicole Byer joins tonight as a guest panelist.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 7, Episode 5, titled “Masking for a Duel – Round 2,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 4, Group B was introduced to America for the first time. Following her performance of “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King, Lemur was the first to unmask, revealing supermodel Christie Brinkley. But enough about last week — let’s see if we can guess tonight’s lineup of singers!

8:10 p.m. — Team Good will kick off the night with Ringmaster taking the stage. She says, “It was awesome to hear the crowd going wild for my first performance. Team Good is ready to take this all the way and fool the panel every week.” Just FYI – There are no in-depth clue packages this week. This is probably to make time for the Duel later on. For Ringmaster’s performance, she’s singing “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. It’s a fun, energetic number that still allows Ringmaster to show off her chops. This performer is definitely a pro, I just can’t quite place her voice. Last week I speculated that perhaps it is former Danity Kane lead singer Aubrey O’Day. That’s still my best guess, but I have no confidence in that. Maybe this week’s MegaClue can help! Ringmaster’s MegaClue is a guitar. She says, “You should know that I’m a 90’s chick, but I’ve been songwriting for as long as I can remember.” This leads to the following panel guesses: Taylor Swift (Ken — insert groans from audience and every viewer at home), Olivia Rodrigo, Alanis Morissette (Nicole B.) or Zara Larsson (Nicole S.). I have never heard of Zara, so maybe that’s who this is!

8:20 p.m. — Team Good will keep things going with Armadillo up next. He says, “That’s what I do for a living. I kick butt. I can’t wait for the next song, because whatever comes my way, I was born ready.” Tonight Armadillo is singing “I Fought the Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four. It’s clear he isn’t a professional singer, but he’s not awful and he has quite a bit of fun on stage. There are dancers on stage with protest signs that say “Peace,” “Love” and “Joy,” so maybe he’s someone who was popular or active in the 1960’s or 1970’s? Perhaps he was a hippie. Near the end of his performance, Armadillo does a kick and falls flat on his ass, lol. The dancers help pick him up and it doesn’t appear he was injured. Following the performance we get to see Armadillo’s MegaClue. It’s a set of keys and the creature says to the host, “So Nick, you’re the one who took my keys to the Wild Hog.” Then a motorcycle rolls out on stage. Then he says, “It’s a shame these guys had to walk my bike out. Looks like it’s dead.” This leads the panel to the following guesses: Gary Busey (Nicole S.), Jay Leno (Nicole B.) or William H. Macy (Jenny).

8:30 p.m. — Team Bad’s Hydra will take the stage next. He says, “Last week we had so much fun thoroughly confusing the panel. We’re gonna throw you off even more! Haha!” Tonight Hydra is singing “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top. There’s definitely a lot of comedy here, but I think even Martin Short and Steve Martin have a lot more musical skill than whoever is in this costume. I’m completely confused about this. They better not be muppets. The MegaClue for Hydra is a deck of cards, to which he says, “How very curious. A deck of cards that’s all jokers.” This leads to the following guesses from the panel: Bert & Ernie (Jenny) or Trey Parker & Matt Stone (Robin).

8:40 p.m. — Team Cuddly’s Miss Teddy will wrap up the performances tonight before the bottom two face off in a duel. She says, “My whole purpose of being here is to make people smile. I really do want America to have a hug because we have all been through so much together. Some people will know my voice, some people won’t. But for me as an artist, no one is going to expect me to be singing these songs.” Tonight Miss Teddy is singing “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato. She’s definitely a seasoned diva and I’m sticking with my guess from last week, Jennifer Holliday. Teddy Bear gets a huge standing ovation from the panel. Her MegaClue is a note that is congratulating her on her Grammy win. She says, “Once I was afraid, I was petrified,” but winning a Grammy was one of the best moments of her life. She’s dropping a lot of hints about the song “I Will Survive.” This leads the panel to the following guesses: Gloria Gaynor (Jenny), Jennifer Hudson (Nicole B.) and CeCe Winans (Nicole). I’m pretty familiar with the voices of J-Hud and CeCe so I would rule those two out immediately. I’m not sure how Gloria might sound these days, so that’s a good guess. I still think mine is better.

8:55 p.m. — It’s time to find out which two masked celebrities will face off in tonight’s duel. I think it’s probably pretty obvious who it is, but Nick confirms it is indeed Armadillo vs. Hydra. Ringmaster and Miss Teddy scurry away to safety. The duel begins with Armadillo singing “Walkin’ the Dog” by Rufus Thomas and ends with Hydra singing “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors. I would vote for the Armadillo to win this duel, but let’s find out what the audience decides. The winner of this duel is…Armadillo. That means Hydra will be forced to unmask in front of America.

8:59 p.m. — Before Hydra unmasks the panel will give their final guesses, hoping to predict the identity of this three-headed monster: Trey Parker & Matt Stone (Robin), Bert & Ernie (Jenny), Will Arnett & Zach Galifianakis (Ken), Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Nicole S.) or Penn & Teller (Nicole B.) Finally, Hydra gets the mask off to reveal it is in fact…famous magicians Penn & Teller! Nicole B. was right. And that’s a wrap for tonight!