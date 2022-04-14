‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 6 recap: Does Armadillo, Miss Teddy or Ringmaster join Firefly in finale? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed Group B back to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Armadillo, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster sang their hearts out for a spot in the Season 7 finale. Who was forced to take it off in tonight’s double unmasking? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly lose another member of their clan? Guest detective Leslie Jordan joins the panel.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 7, Episode 6, titled “The Double Mask Off – Round 2 Finals,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 5, Group B sang in front of America for the second time. Following their performance of “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top, Hyrdra was unmasked, revealing magicians Penn & Teller. But enough about last week — let’s see if we can guess tonight’s lineup of singers!

8:05 p.m. — Team Cuddly begins the night with Miss Teddy. Some may say her career is a masterpiece. As a young Teddy, she didn’t know what she was getting into, so she followed her heart and took a chance. She was beyond nervous for her first audition, but she landed the job. As it turns out, that was the only audition Miss Teddy would ever have to take. She was an instant success. But it wasn’t easy. She’s had her ups and downs. She was afraid if she wasn’t using her talent, no one would love her. But Miss Teddy’s fans made her realize that wasn’t true. Tonight she wants to make it to the finals for them, to give back the love they’ve given her…for decades! Here are the visual clues we saw in this package: A portrait of Miss Teddy roped off at an art gallery, a photo of Eddie Murphy that says “Big Audition” on it, a photograph of three Supreme Court justices, a billboard that says “There’s a New Teddy in Town” and someone slapping a blue ribbon on a pumpkin. I don’t know what all of these clues mean, but I know there’s enough here to confirm what I’ve suspected for weeks. This is Jennifer Holliday.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Miss Teddy is singing “Mercy” by Duffy. What a fun song choice! She’s holding back those big diva vocals in the first half before unleashing on the final chorus. She’s putting the stank in this funky performance and the crowd is going wild! It’s another huge ovation for this cuddly beast of a singer. Nicole calls it “the moment” of this season. Leslie says he’s “gobsmacked” and Miss Teddy reminds him of the women he grew up watching sing in church. Guesses for Miss Teddy: Yolanda Adams (Ken), Mavis Staples (Leslie), Gloria Gaynor (Jenny).

8:15 p.m. — Team Good is up next with Armadillo. Even though he’s Team Good he used to be bad. Behind bars kind of bad. Armadillo was on the fast track to being roadkill until he received a piece of advice that shook him to his shell. He was told he had the power to transform his life, he just had to find his passion and his faith. Tonight Armadillo will sing a song his mother sang to him to get him through tough times. His bond with her is what is going to get Armadillo into the finale. Here are the visual clues we saw in this package: Handcuffs signifying he’s been behind bars, a religious awakening, a dog leash, a Texas flag and something that says “Fugitive” on the side. Could this be Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter?

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Armadillo is taking a traditional approach singing “Amazing Grace.” He’s really not a good singer, but this is a nice, heartwarming rendition. He needs to pull at heart strings to get through this round. Armadillo begins to cry when remembering his mother’s love for that song. Guesses for Armadillo: Dog the Bounty Hunter (Jenny), Tommy Lee Jones (Leslie), Al Pacino (Ken).

8:30 p.m. — Team Good will finish off the solo performances tonight with Ringmaster. Looking back at the canvas of her life, Ringmaster remembers the first day of her prestigious school, when she was just a little goodie. She was surrounded by some of the best of the best and she wondered if she would ever be good enough. That only pushed her to work harder. Ringmaster always did her own thing, but her mentors wanted her to join the “in crowd,” so she did. She had never been part of a group before and they tried their best to make it work, but Ringmaster knew she wanted more. So, Ringmaster took a chance doing something completely different and it’s been paying off for the last 10 years. Here are the visual clues we saw in this package: A laughing emoji, a NASA sign, a “Welcome to Nashville” billboard, a clown juggling, a “B-” sign and “A++” sign and some sort of elf.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Ringmaster is singing “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton. She sounds good starting things off a capella, mimicking the Whitney Houston version. Wow, this is by far the best she’s sounded all season. I thought Miss Teddy had it in the bag tonight, but Ringmaster wants that spot in the finale! Jenny calls it “the greatest performance ever.” Guesses for Ringmaster: Sarah Hyland (Robin), Kacey Musgraves (Leslie), Maren Morris (Nicole).

8:45 p.m. — It’s time for the final showdown! It’s the last chance to impress before two singers are unmasked and the winner advances to the finale. Miss Teddy kicks things off with “One Way or Another” by Blondie. Ringmaster and Armadillo join in. Armadillo is really out of his depth here, I just don’t know who will be sent packing between Miss Teddy and Ringmaster! After tonight’s performance I would probably save Ringmaster.

8:50 p.m. — The votes are in. The first mystery celebrity going home is Armadillo. Here are the final guesses for Armadillo: Gary Busey (Leslie), Dog the Bounty Hunter (Nicole, Jenny), Stone Cold Steve Austin (Robin) and Al Pacino (Ken). The Armadillo slowly pulls off his mask to reveal himself as Dog the Bounty Hunter! Jenny and Nicole are right!

8:59 p.m. — The second mystery celebrity going home tonight is Miss Teddy. Congratulations to Ringmaster who will join her Team Good teammate, Firefly, in the finale. Here are the final guesses for Miss Teddy: Yolanda Adams (Ken), Gloria Gaynor (Jenny), Karen Clark Sheard (Robin) and Jennifer Holliday (Nicole and Leslie). Finally someone says Jennifer Holliday! And when Miss Teddy finally reveals herself, she is indeed the original Dreamgirl, Jennifer Holliday. Next week five all new singers will enter the competition.

