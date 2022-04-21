‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 7 recap: Which of the 5 new secret celebs unmasked first? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomes Group C to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny sang their hearts out for the first time. Who was forced to take it off in front of America? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly lose another member of their clan?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 7, Episode 7, titled “Don’t Mask, Don’t Tell – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 3,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 6, Ringmaster advanced to the Season 7 finale after a powerful rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” That meant her two remaining competitors were forced to unmask, revealing Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy. Who will be revealed in tonight’s first look at Group C? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — First up is Team Good with the Prince. This Prince actually looks like a toad, but he’s still very regal! Let’s take a look at Prince’s “cluemercial.” Prince introduces his “toadal” body workout, stating, “I’ve been working my froggy legs off my whole life, and nothing has gotten me in better shape than my workout video. With signature moves like the lily pad leap and the reach-and-bend. Don’t be shy, work those thighs! I’m a lean, green workout machine and you can be do. For just 18 easy payments of $20.06.” Visual clues throughout this package include the planet Mars in the Prince’s workout studio, a Teddy Bear being tossed around, a large ring on his finger and a thigh master.

8:10 p.m. — Prince makes a grand entrance to the stage to sing “La Copa De La Vida” by Ricky Martin and the party is officially started! Not only is he giving us vocals, but Prince Toad is swiveling those hips and dancing for the crowd. This guy is an all-around entertainer and a threat for the Season 7 trophy. He says, “I’ve performed in front of many people before, many times, but this has got to be the most bonkers performance I’ve ever been a part of. I’m happy to be back on a team and I hope to knock it out of the park.” This leads to the following guesses: Enrique Iglesias (Ken), Derek Jeter (Robin) or Alex Rodriguez (Jenny). Prince gets a special video greeting from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who calls herself his final girl before stating, “Your Queen loves you, Prince.” She’s known as the “Scream Queen,” so is there a connection to horror?

8:15 p.m. — Team Cuddly is up next with Baby Mammoth. What an adorable, pink, furry baby. What does her cluemercial say? “Does being stuck in the Ice Age leave your hair feeling dull, dry and downright dreadful? That used to be me, until I discovered that it takes two products to not only strengthen my confidence, but also my hair. Introducing my cutting edge Mammpoo and conditioner. Being this fabulous and furry, I need my hair to match the star I am on the inside. Strong, unbreakable and iconic. Repair a millennia of damage in just one use. From my nose to my toes I know my hair care routine will never go extinct.” Visual clues within this package include a man in a pink wig, a silver medal with a “2” on it, a matchbook, and cheerleaders.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Baby Mammoth is singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline. This little mammoth can definitely carry a tune, but it doesn’t sound like a professional singer. Her voice is husky and restrained. Baby Mammoth says, “They said I could do anything I wanted out here except poop on the stage. Although you can poop in the circus, you are not allowed on this show.” She also says, “I am feeling very good, because although I have gotten lots of silver, I wanna go for the gold!” This leads the panel to make the following guesses: Nancy Kerrigan (Ken), Kathleen Turner (Nicole) or Rachel Ray (Robin).

8:25 p.m. — Team Bad is heading to the stage next with Queen Cobra. What does her cluemercial have to say? “If you’re a baddie that’s always on the run, or a goodie that’s ruining the fun. When you need some fuel for your epic nights or a boost for those action-packed fights. The best thing to wake baddies up is Reptile Roast in your cup. It’s the perfect blend for any adventure. Espresso yourself with Reptile Roast, turning goodies bad since 1990.” Visuals throughout the clue package include a burglar running with a bag of cash, TWO Queen cobras, a rocket, Captain Hook, action heroes, a Batman coffee mug and a framed picture of Bradley Cooper.

8:30 p.m. — Tonight Queen Cobra is singing “Good as Hell” by Lizzo. There are six Cobras on stage, but just one is singing so I don’t think there is any trickery going on. She’s definitely of that “diva” quality and Robin instantly says, “I know that voice.” Queen Cobra is a fantastic singer and her stage just keep rising and rising until she’s terrifyingly high up in the air with no rope. She was a pro though and was lowered back down safely. Cobra says, “I am here to keep you all on your toes and guessing. And to attack the competition! So get ready for some action.” The panel has the following guesses for Queen Cobra: Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith, Brandy & Monica (Jenny) or Anne Hathaway (Ken).

8:35 p.m. — Representing Team Bad now is Jack in the Box. He has no clue package, but is singing “Bad to the Bone” by Joe Thorogood & the Destroyers. He’s definitely not a good singer and has zero musicality. He’s like a weird bird that popped out of this box. At least he’s really committing to the character!

8:40 p.m. — Oh, I guess his clumercial is after his performance. Weird. Anyways, in the cluemercial he says, “Hey, folks! Old Jack in the Box here. Feeling romantic? Feeling impulsive? Great! Me too! At my lovebirds drive-thru wedding chapel, you can have your wedding on wheels. Even though I’m a baddie, I love love. I just love officiating weddings. Heck, I’ve done it over 200 times! At lovebirds, we welcome all partners, even goodies and cuddlies. Run down for our prime package. Two weddings for the price of one. Now accepting crypto and Paypal. The party never stops with Jack in the Box!” Visual clues in this package include a book that lists all four seasons, a judge’s gavel, red roses, Irish football (Notre Dame?), two candy wedding rings, a spaceship and a red wagon that says “Just Married.” When Nick asks Jack if they know each other, he responds, “No, but I’m glad to meet ya. Been in that box forever. You think it’s fun being in that box? I get put in a box a lot.” The panel makes the following guesses: Robert Duvall (Robin), Elon Musk (Ken) or Joe Pesci (Jenny).

8:45 p.m. — The final singer of the night is Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny. What’s he say in his cluemercial? “Are you tired from a long career trailblazing all over the galaxy? You’re sleepy, groggy and not feeling like your always cuddly self? Be a hero and cover all your bases with Space Boost Energy Drink. Extreme long-lasting energy with no side effects. Space Boost Energy Drink, best fuel to save the day. It’s out of this world!” Visual clues in this package include a bee buzzing around him. A red handprint. A man sleeping at his desk. A basketball surrounded by flames.

8:50 p.m. — Space Bunny is singing “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte. He’s not a terrible singer, but I don’t know if he’s necessarily a professional. He sounds like he can genuinely sing reggae music and this actually continues to get better as it goes along. I have no clue who this could be. Space Bunny is fun! He would get my vote. He says, “I shoot for the moon in everything I do. I like the wardrobe.” Then Nick says, “Do I know you, Space Bunny?” and he replies, “No, but I know you!” The panelists guess the following: Damian Lillard or Sean Paul (Robin) or LeBron James (Nicole).

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for one of these five singers to unmask. The masked celebrity with the fewest votes is Jack in the Box. The rest live to sing another day. Before Jack in the Box reveals himself, the panel gives final guesses: Joe Pesci (Jenny), Robert Duvall (Robin), Elon Musk (Ken) and Al Roker (Nicole). Finally, Jack pulls off his mask and reveals himself to be Rudy Giuliani! It’s the most awkward reveal I’ve seen on “The Masked Singer” and the panelists don’t really know how to react. Eventually Jenny and Nicole have fun with the whole situation, but Ken doesn’t even stay for Rudy’s farewell performance, stating, “I’m done,” before walking off set. That’s a wrap for tonight!

