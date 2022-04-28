‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 8 recap: Which celeb was exposed in Group C semi-final? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed Group C to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Baby Mammoth, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny sang their hearts out for a spot in the Round 3 final. Who was forced to take it off in front of America? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly lose another member of their clan?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” Season 7 Episode 8 recap, titled “The Mask of Least Resistance – Round 3,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 7, Group C made their debut on “The Masked Singer” stage, which proved to be too big for Jack in the Box. The Team Bad crooner had to unmask in front of America and was revealed to be former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Who will be revealed tonight? Let the guessing game begin!

8:05 p.m. — First up tonight is Queen Cobra from Team Bad. Last week she left the panel so confused. They have no idea how many Queen Cobras are slithering up on that stage, let alone who she (or they) is. All Queen Cobra knows so far is that she killed it and she’s here to stay. Tonight she’s singing “I Say a Little Prayer For You” by Aretha Franklin. It sounds like a girl group and I love this! I can’t tell how many are singing, maybe two? But there are five or six of them scattered about the stage. I immediately think of Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell from “Martin,” but suddenly the Queen Cobras bust out into an a cappella final verse that leaves the panel gobsmacked. Could this be a group like En Vogue? Hmm. Whoever it is, this was my favorite performance of the season.

8:10 p.m. — Robin calls it one of the most special and incredible performances he’s seen on the show. Next, we get to see a MegaClue about Queen Cobra. The Men in Black bring out a big red heart that says “B. Mine” on it and there are two smaller hearts above those words. The Queen the clues is “love” and it goes out to someone “sss…special.” Jenny says this is Brandy & Monica. They don’t sound like either of them. Nicole guesses the girl group Allure. Robin says this another girl group from the 90s, Zhané. For an added clue, Queen Cobra’s BFF Holly Robinson Peete leaves a message, wishing them all the luck in the world on their way to their finals. She is sure America will be “hypnotized” by their vocals.

8:15 p.m. — Next out to the stage is Space Bunny from Team Cuddly. Last week he was fired up for his first performance. He’s bringing the heat right now and he’s going to win it for Team Cuddly because the Cuddly got it goin’ on, you know what I mean? Tonight Space Bunny is singing one of my favorite songs off all time, “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie. He’s still singing with this Caribbean persona, but he didn’t talk with that accent in his clue package. He has a great singing voice though!

8:20 p.m. — Ken says Space Bunny was “easy like Sunday morning.” It’s time to see his MegaClue so the Men in Black bring out a dumbbell that weights 500 pounds. Space Bunny picks it up and says, “I’ve been doing a lot of intense training over the years. Ready to knock the competition out, mama!” Ken guesses this is Floyd Mayweather. Robin goes in a different direction with Pitbull. Jenny wraps things up by guessing Ne-Yo, Usher and Richard Simmons. Obviously they’re struggling here.

8:25 p.m. — The competition continues with Baby Mammoth from Team Cuddly. She knows there is only one spot left in the finale and she’s certain it will be a Cuddly, and that Cuddly will be her. Tonight she’s singing “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)” by Cher. Baby Mammoth has such a distinct tone, it feels like we should easily know who this is, but I’m stumped. She’s not a great singer, but can obviously carry a tune. She’s also a fur ball of fun. I closed my eyes and an actress popped into my head. Could this be Kirstie Alley? The tone just sounds similar to me. I have no idea how any of Baby Mammoth’s clues would circle back to Kirstie though.

8:30 p.m. — Nicole wants to cuddle her and calls it “so entertaining.” Baby Mammoth says she just wrote a song because she was so inspired by this show and she would like to sing it right now. She chants, “Baby Mammoth, Bammoth,” over and over haha. Let’s see her MegaClue. The Men in Black bring out a bird cage that says “Danger: Wild Animal” on it. Baby Mammoth says, “Well, I think that all animals should be wild things so I set it free and helped it escape.” The panel makes the following guesses: Reese Witherspoon (Ken), Melissa McCarthy (Nicole), Diane Keaton or Dianne Wiest (Jenny).

8:35 p.m. — Team Good is closing out this round with Prince. Tonight he’s really hoping he can grab that last spot in the finale so that Team Good can sweep the competition. Tonight Prince is singing “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith. He sounds like someone with musical training because he sings like a Broadway singer. Nicole is sobbing, which isn’t uncommon for her. But Prince is a great singer!

8:40 p.m. — Nicole says she feels like Prince’s heart was wide open so he must be a good person. I guess she thinks it’s very easy to judge someone’s character by how they sing in full costume. Nicole is an optimist. Jenny says he will leap all the way to the finale. Let’s take a look at his MegaClue though. The Men in Black bring out a piece of luggage. Prince says, “I have toured a lot of hotels all over the world. This one has to be the most wild one yet.” This leads to the following guesses from the panel: Enrique Iglesias (Ken), Niall Horan (Robin) or Darren Criss (Nicole).

8:50 p.m. — The audience has voted. The two mystery celebrity singers with the fewest votes will have to duel it out for a spot in the Group C final. It’s a Cuddle-Off ladies and gentlemen! Baby Mammoth vs. Space Bunny. Congratulations to Prince and Queen Cobra, who advanced to next week. Now, Team Cuddly must fight for the last spot in a Duel. Baby Mammoth starts it out singing “Me Too” by Meaghan Trainor. Hilarious. Space Bunny counters with “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” by Culture Club. He’s clearly the better singer, but they’re equally cuddly.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the final vote. The loser of the Duel leaving “The Masked Singer” is Baby Mammoth. That means Space Bunny lives to sing another day. Before Baby Mammoth reveals her true identity, the panelists give their final guesses: Reese Witherspoon (Ken), Kirsten Dunst (Robin), Rachel Ray (Nicole) and Kirstie Alley (Jenny). The Baby Mammoth rips off that big pink head to reveal she is, indeed, Emmy winner Kirstie Alley!

