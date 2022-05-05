‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 episode 9 recap: Which celebs go home in tonight’s double unmasking? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Host Nick Cannon welcomed the Group C finalists to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, where Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny sang their hearts out for a spot in the Season 7 finale. Who was forced to take it off in front of America? And did The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly lose another member of their clan?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” Season 7 Episode 9 recap, titled “One Mask Hurrah – Round 3 Finals,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 8, Group C returned to “The Masked Singer” stage, which proved to be too big for Baby Mammoth. The Team Cuddly songstress had to unmask in front of America and was revealed to be Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley. Who will be revealed tonight? Let the guessing game begin!

8:05 p.m. — Prince is kicking off tonight’s performances. Long ago he was a young toad who dreamed of escaping his small pond. He knew he had something special to share with the world, but it felt like no one was listening. So he started off on a journey to make his little voice heard. But people only judged him on what they saw on the outside. Why could no one see the Prince he really was on the inside? He traveled to scary places and sometimes felt like turning around an hopping home. Prince knew he needed to wipe his tears and keep pushing. After years of struggle, people finally started to recognize him for his true talent. He has finally become the royalty he always knew he was. Visual clues in this package include Carnegie Hall, sheet music, an airplane, bats flying in a scary forest and a watch.

8:10 p.m. — Prince’s song choice tonight is “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder. He sounds different every week! It takes some serious chops to sing a Stevie song and Prince has them. It’s not my favorite performance of his, but it’s solid. Nicole calls it an amazing production. Prince says, “I did this show because I come from a teeny little town where I wasn’t always understood. Music was my first love. Over the years I’ve become known for things other than music, but I wanted to come to a place where I could tap back into that original joy.” The panel has a few guesses: JC Chasez (Jenny), Ben Platt (Robin) and Andrew Rannells (Nicole).

8:15 p.m. — Space Bunny is up next. He comes from a tiny burrow where time seems to slow down. Everyone lived off the land and danced in the streets. He loved it there. When his mom moved to a fast-paced city, he didn’t want to forget where he came from, so he left a trail of carrot crumbs. He was young and his new friends were turning into baddies, but no one was going to trick him. He stayed on his path and became the tough rabbit you see today. Visual clues in this package include angels on both shoulders, a crown, a trail of carrots, a boom box and a drill.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Space Bunny is performing “Now That We Found Love” by Heavy D & the Boyz ft. Aaron Hall. His opening verse isn’t great, vocally, but when he begins to rap I’m hooked. He’s definitely a crowd-pleasing performer! I don’t think he has a shot at beating Prince, but he had fun. Space Bunny says, “I’m feeling great man. It’s great to be here. I’m just trying to get some bling.” The panel rattles off a few guesses: Sean Kingston (Jenny), Owen Wilson (Ken) and Shaggy (Robin).

8:25 p.m. — Closing out the show is Queen Cobra(s). Once upon a time they were three queens from very different worlds. Each of them with a wicked amount of talent and full of enough dark magic to put a spell on any Good or Cuddly. They all tried different things to find success, but it wasn’t until fate stepped in that they discovered their greatest strength — each other! With their forces combined they became the baddest of baddies and nothing could stand in their way. Visual clues in this package include a “Charlie’s Angels” photo, red chili peppers, a statue with a $0 price tag, a photo of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion and a saxophone player.

8:30 p.m. — Queen Cobra is singing “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic. I love their dynamic on stage. It’s just unique to have so many moving parts. There are actually six of them! I’m not sure if they’re all singing or if it’s just the core three. They are clearly pros who know how to harmonize. Robin calls them his favorite act of the season and I have to agree. They would get my vote tonight! Queen Cobra says “The Wiz” is her favorite fairytale. “We have our weaknesses, but we walk together down that yellow brick road so we can BANG down the door.” This leads to the following panel guesses: Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj (Ken), SWV (Robin) and En Vogue (Nicole).

8:40 p.m. — In the final showdown these finalists all come together for a performance of “Roar” by Katy Perry. Space Bunny actually sounds like a completely different singer on this. He’s great! I would still choose Queen Cobra to win this group. We’re going to find out in a minute who is eliminated first.

8:50 p.m. — The first masked mystery celebrity going home in Space Bunny. Before we learn who he is, the panelists rattle off their final guesses: Owen Wilson (Ken), Sean Kingston (Jenny) and Shaggy (Robin and Nicole). Team Cuddly’s last man standing slowly pulls off his mask to reveal Robin and Nicole are correct. It’s Grammy-winning superstar, Shaggy!

8:59 p.m. — Nick reveals the second performer going home is Queen Cobra. Boo! I was hoping the Queen Cobras would be slithering into the finale. Before we find out who they are, the panelists announce final guesses: Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj (Ken), En Vogue (Nicole and Jenny) and SWV (Robin). The baddies lose their heads and reveal they truly are the funky divas themselves, En Vogue!

