‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 sneak peek special airs February 20: Who are the new costumes? [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” fans, get ready to meet the new Season 7 costumes on Sunday, February 20 during a sneak peek special airing on the Fox network. This year, the colorful collection of crooners will be split into three groups, all with a unique theme: The Good (heroic figures), The Bad (villainous creatures) and The Cuddly (huggable cuties). So who are the new costumes and which groups do they belong to? Watch the video trailer below for your first set of clues.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

“There’s a call going out to celebrities far and wide,” the announcer teases in the Batman-style preview package. “A signal to come together for the most epic competition ever. In this unbelievable new season, witness the battle between the good, the bad and the cuddly.”

The seventh installment officially kicks off March 9, 2022 with Nick Cannon returning as host. All four judges are also back on the panel: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Unlike many other reality TV shows, “The Masked Singer” has experienced zero turnover among its regulars since its debut in 2019.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ winners list: Every season

As has been widely reported, Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was unmasked during a taping of the first Season 7 episode. As soon as they recognized Giuliani, both Jeong and Thicke initially left the stage in protest, though they eventually returned to their seats. Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.

Whoever wins this seventh cycle of the show will join the iconic winners list that includes T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet) and Jewel (Queen of Hearts). “TMS” continues to be one of TV’s most-watched and buzzed-about programs.