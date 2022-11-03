‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: See photos of the 9 costumes still to appear

bride masked singer
Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer” Season 8 is unlike any installment that’s come before, as there are a whopping 22 total costumes set to compete, up from 12-18 in prior seasons. As of this writing, 13 contestants have taken the stage throughout the first five episodes, which means there are nine costumes still to appear in Season 8. Scroll down to see high-res photos of the new masked singers before they make their debuts on the big stage.

To recap, two costumes have survived the vote so far: Harp in Group A and Lambs in Group B.

And the 11 eliminated costumes were: Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike LookinlandBarry WilliamsChristopher Knight), Fortune Teller (Daymond John), Maize (Mario Cantone), Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor), Beetle (Jerry Springer) and Robo Girl (Kat Graham).

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Winners List (Every Season)

The nine unseen costumes will be doled out over the next four weeks. They are, in alphabetical order: Avocado, Bride, Gopher, Milkshake, Scarecrow, Sir Bug a Boo, Snowstorm, Venus Fly Trap and Walrus.

The panelists for Season 8 are the same as the previous seven seasons: Robin ThickeJenny McCarthyKen Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. As always, Nick Cannon is back as host of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Here are photos of the nine costumes still to appear in “The Masked Singer” Season 8:

Avocado The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Avocado

CATEGORY: Food

CELEBRITY: TBA

Bride The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Bride

CATEGORY: Creature

CELEBRITY: TBA

The Masked Singer Season 8 Gopher

NAME: The Gopher

CATEGORY: Animal

CELEBRITY: TBA

Milkshake The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Milkshake

CATEGORY: Food

CELEBRITY: TBA

Scarecrow The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Scarecrow

CATEGORY: Creature

CELEBRITY: TBA

Sir Bug a Boo The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: Sir Bug a Boo

CATEGORY: Creature

CELEBRITY: TBA

Snowstorm The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Snowstorm

CATEGORY: Creature

CELEBRITY: TBA

Venus Fly Trap The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Venus Fly Trap

CATEGORY: Creature

CELEBRITY: TBA

Walrus The Masked Singer Season 8

NAME: The Walrus

CATEGORY: Animal

CELEBRITY: TBA

'The Masked Singer' Season 8 costumes, judges and host

Knight The Masked Singer Season 8
Hedgehog The Masked Singer Season 8
Hummingbird The Masked Singer Season 8
Pi-Rat The Masked Singer Season 8
Panther The Masked Singer Season 8
+22 More

More News from GoldDerby

Loading