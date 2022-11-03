‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: See photos of the 9 costumes still to appear

“The Masked Singer” Season 8 is unlike any installment that’s come before, as there are a whopping 22 total costumes set to compete, up from 12-18 in prior seasons. As of this writing, 13 contestants have taken the stage throughout the first five episodes, which means there are nine costumes still to appear in Season 8. Scroll down to see high-res photos of the new masked singers before they make their debuts on the big stage.

To recap, two costumes have survived the vote so far: Harp in Group A and Lambs in Group B.

And the 11 eliminated costumes were: Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight), Fortune Teller (Daymond John), Maize (Mario Cantone), Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor), Beetle (Jerry Springer) and Robo Girl (Kat Graham).

The nine unseen costumes will be doled out over the next four weeks. They are, in alphabetical order: Avocado, Bride, Gopher, Milkshake, Scarecrow, Sir Bug a Boo, Snowstorm, Venus Fly Trap and Walrus.

The panelists for Season 8 are the same as the previous seven seasons: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. As always, Nick Cannon is back as host of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show.

Here are photos of the nine costumes still to appear in “The Masked Singer” Season 8:

NAME: The Avocado

CATEGORY: Food

NAME: The Bride

CATEGORY: Creature

NAME: The Gopher

CATEGORY: Animal

NAME: The Milkshake

CATEGORY: Food

NAME: The Scarecrow

CATEGORY: Creature

NAME: Sir Bug a Boo

CATEGORY: Creature

NAME: The Snowstorm

CATEGORY: Creature

NAME: The Venus Fly Trap

CATEGORY: Creature

NAME: The Walrus

CATEGORY: Animal

