‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 11 recap: Did Harp or Lambs win the Golden Mask Trophy in ‘Two Hour Epic Finale’ [Live Blog]

In a special two-hour episode, get ready to relive the best moments of Season 8 – from unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. In the second hour, both finalists sing their hearts out one last time. Only one will take home the Golden Mask Trophy and the coveted title of Queen of “The Masked Singer”! Harp and Lambs comprise the first all-female finale in “The Masked Singer” history.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 11, titled “Two Hour Epic Finale Pt. 1 / Two Hour Epic Finale Pt. 2” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think deserved to win the competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Masked Singer”! On Episode 10, Harp, Lambs and Snowstorm competed in a three-way battle to determine the finalists. Snowstorm came up short after her performance of “Thinking of You” by Katy Perry and was revealed to be comedian Nikki Glaser. Who will take home the Season 8 crown? Let’s find out!

8:10 p.m. — Nick asks Harp who her favorite panelist is and she doesn’t dodge the question. “I’m gonna have to say Nicole,” Harp answers bluntly. “She gives me the most encouragement.” When asked if her costume makes singing harder she quips, “Wanna switch? It’s a little tough.” Next we see a highlight reel of Harp throughout the season. She admits there was no chance of her shaking her “bootay” in that costume, so her vocals had to be near perfect. Harp says her performance of “About Damn Time” by Lizzo was her favorite because she was finally able to disconnect from the back half of her costume and work the stage.

8:20 p.m. — Nick asks Lambs what has been the most unique part about “The Masked Singer”? They answer, “Definitely wearing these masks. And also, not really knowing who our competition is, but we know that it’s pretty stiff. Everyone is amazing. I also think that having a different alter ego is pretty cool.” Next we see a few of their best bits from Season 8. Hearing the comments from the panelists gave them the boost of confidence they needed. And because of this show, the three of them have become as close as their harmonies.

8:30 p.m. — The Lambs give us an exclusive clue and say we can eliminate the girl group HAIM from our guess list.

8:35 p.m. — Harp gives us an exclusive clue and confirms one person the panel has guessed this season that she is definitely NOT is Fantasia Barrino.

9:00 p.m. — The real finale is now underway and Nick welcomes the panelists to their seats. Each contestant will sing an anthem that means something personal to them, then they will put their own unique twist on a pop classic.

9:03 p.m. — Harp says, “Becoming the Harp has been unlike anything I’ve experienced as an artist. When I step into this costume I’m transformed. I feel regal, elegant and totally weightless, which is ironic, because this thing is no joke to cart around. But really, it’s freeing. Being under the mask has allowed me to separate myself from former jobs, my name, what people expect from me and prove myself with just my voice. No matter what happens tonight, I’ll always be the Harp.”

9:10 p.m. — Harp is singing “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga. She’s so talented, I love hearing her soaring voice belt this out. Jenny says, “You put every award show to shame! That was the best performance I have ever seen in a finale show.” Panelists then submit guesses: Jennifer Hudson (Ken), Yvette Nicole Brown (Robin), Amber Riley (Nicole) and Jordin Sparks (Jenny).

9:15 p.m. — Lambs say, “Becoming the Lambs has been a totally transformative experience and it’s kind of unbelievable just how attached to them we’ve become. We fully embody these characters. We gave ourselves names. I am Rose, my sister is Lilac and my other sister is Blueberry. We’ve been on stages almost our entire lives, but this experience has pushed as both a group and as individuals. I don’t think we would have made it this far without one another. It will have a special place in our hearts forever. It’s part of our rebranding. We’ll make an album with farm animals. “Pet Sounds Volume II”!

9:20 p.m. — Lambs are singing “I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Khan. What they lack in power they make up for in harmonies, but I don’t think they’ve eclipsed Harp. Nicole calls it a “brilliant song choice because you three are the true embodiment of women supporting women.” The panel guesses are: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian (Ken) and Wilson Phillips (Robin, Nicole).

9:30 p.m. — The Lambs will sing their second song next, a reimagination of “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. This is a step up from their first performance, with more clear harmonies and heartfelt emotion. Lambs say they would be honored to win. “We wanted to stretch ourselves as artists. We have little lambs at home and we wanted to make them really proud of us.”

9:40 p.m. — Harp will close out the show with a performance of “Gravity” by John Mayer. A full choir comes out to back her gospel-infused vocals. It’s a powerful, inspiring performance. Harp breaks down in tears as Nicole says she is one of the best to ever grace the stage. “These are people that I admire,” she says of the panelists. “It just means a lot to be validated. I’ve just been through a lot in this industry.”

9:50 p.m. — The panelists and studio audience have voted. The winner of Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” and the winner of the Golden Mask Trophy is…Harp! But before we find out who she is, it’s time for the Lambs to unmask. The runners-up will reveal themselves in a moment, but first the panelists submit their final guesses: The Chicks (Jenny), Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian (Ken) and Wilson Phillips (Robin and Nicole). The trio of Lambs finally pulls off their masks and expose themselves as the multi-platinum selling girl group Wilson Phillips!

10:00 p.m. — It’s time to unmask the champion. Before the Harp reveals herself, the panel submits their final guesses: Yvette Nicole Brown (Robin), Jordin Sparks (Jenny), Jennifer Hudson (Ken) and Amber Riley (Nicole). At last, Harp pulls of the mask and exposes herself as award-winning actress and singer Amber Riley! Nicole was right again! That’s a wrap for this season of “The Masked Singer.”

