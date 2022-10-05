‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 3 recap: Can Harp hold on to her crown for third week in a row? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Lights, camera, action! This week’s episode is full of nostalgia as two new celebrity singers enter the competition and perform iconic theme songs from TV shows throughout history. The stakes are higher than ever as the crowning King or Queen of the episode will head straight to the semifinals. The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with hostand celebrity panelistsand

Each episode features several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show! That celebrity will get a front row seat in the “Masked Singer” VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking.

Next, the Top Two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of “The Masked Singer” and move on to the next week’s episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 3, titled “TV Theme Night” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 2, Harp was crowned the Queen for the second week in a row following a powerhouse rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. That meant three other singers were sent packing, beginning with NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird. Next to go were Jeff Dunham as Pirate and Montell Jordan as Panther. Can Harp hold on to her crown for a third week? Or will a fierce new competitor pluck her strings?

8:05 p.m. — Celebrating “TV Theme Night,” Robin kicks off the show singing his dad’s theme song to “Growing Pains.” They have also copied the sit-com intro showing childhood photos of the panelists. I think they should just keep this intro to the show forever. It was a great tribute to Alan Thicke and Robin’s mother is in the audience. We learn a couple trivia facts, like Nick’s favorite TV show is “All My Children.”

8:06 p.m. — Tonight’s first challenger is The Mummies. There are three of these creepy creatures who walk out to the “Three’s Company” theme. How about some clues? They are coming to us live “in living color” as they tell us to sit right back as they tell us a tale of how they came to be. We watched them grow up, and they may even feel like our family. They say sibling bonds are the strongest, right? They’ve learned a lot from each other. Although they’ve been off the grid for a while, it’s what they’re most famous for. During this package we hear one say, “Woah!” like Joey Lawrence in “Blossom.” Could this be the Lawrence brothers, Joey, Matthew and Andrew? Visual clues include blueprints to a house that say “Iconic,” “The Masked Singer” Fox (who was Wayne Brady) and “Tiger Pop” magazine.

8:12 p.m. — Tonight the Mummies are singing “The Monkees” and they have nice voices, but by no means are they singing superstars. My guess is that they’re TV or movie stars who grew up in the limelight. Regardless, it’s fun to see a trio on stage and they have nice energy. Jenny says their harmony was beautiful and she enjoyed the choreography. Delivering tonight’s first clue is TV icon and “Masked Singer” Unicorn, Tori Spelling (“Beverly Hills 90210”)! She holds up a clue that reads, “Blended Berry Bros Smoothie Packets.” One mummy says, “It’s good for the soul.” Another says, “Refreshing, classic.” And the third says, “And the smoothies are pretty good too.” Hmm. Nicole guesses Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering. She also names Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland from “The Brady Bunch.” Ken thinks he knows EXACTLY who these three are — the Lawrence brothers. He also thinks it could be the Hemsworth brothers as the audience starts to scream, “Boo!”

8:16 p.m. — Tonight’s second challenger is the Fortune Teller. We can’t see the body of this mystery creature, so it’s difficult to gauge his size. Let’s get some clues! Growing up and watching TV in Queens, he had visions of being a big music king. He wasn’t the best singer so he tried to make it as a dancer. He got beat out by Jermaine Dupri. With the help of his mother, he figured out a unique way to make it in the industry. Soon, everyone wanted a dash of him in their music videos. Then, an unusual offer came in while he was “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” If it wasn’t for them, he might have missed out. That kid from Queens moved on up. Visual clues in his package include hitting the “Jackpot” on a spinning wheel, brownstone apartments, a business card, a clothing line and an angel in a brief case.

8:22 p.m. — The Fortune Teller is singing “Movin’ On Up” from “The Jeffersons.” He wasn’t wrong when he said he wasn’t the best singer, but when he emerges from his box he has fun dancing around the stage. Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) brings out his clue, which reads, “New York Fresh Pizza Dough,” to which he adds, “With a little time, you too can turn dough into your own piece of pie.” Jenny guesses P. Diddy or The Food God. Ken thinks it’s Daymond John and Nicole says Ryan Seacrest.

8:33 p.m. — Harp is now ready to defend her crown, and judging by what we just heard, it shouldn’t be that hard. No offense, the performances were fun, but Harp is a vocal beast. This week she is telling herself to have some fun and live in the moment. She gives us one more clue — a Christmas cupcake. Harp is singing “Thank. You For Being a Friend” from “The Golden Girls” which is a brilliant song choice. It’s not my favorite performance of hers, but she should absolutely be the one to advance in this competition. I’m still certain it’s Amber Riley. Tori returns to deliver another clue, this time it says, “Purple Mashed Potatoes.” Harp adds, “They’re almost too beautiful to mash, but…who doesn’t love a good mashed potato?” The panelists guess Jill Scott, Fantasia or Amber Riley (Nicole) and Ariana DeBose (Jenny).

8:45 p.m. — The character with the least amount of votes and being unmasked first tonight is the Mummies. Before they unmask the panelists give their final guesses: Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence (Ken said Martin instead of Andrew as a joke), the “Home Improvement” brothers (Jenny) and “The Brady Bunch” brothers (Nicole and Robin). At last, the Mummies unwrap to reveal they are indeed, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland from “The Brady Bunch”! Nicole was right!

8:50 p.m. — Fortune Teller and Harp will now go head-to-head in the Battle Royale. Let the battle commence! They’re singing “Everywhere You Look” from “Full House,” which brings a smile to Jodie’s face in the audience. Fortune proves he still can’t sing, but he gives it his all. Next, Harp puts her own spin on it, bringing audience members and Ken to tears. Wow!

9:00 p.m. — Fortune Teller loses this Battle Royale, which means Harp will hold on to her crown and live to sing another day. Before Fortune Teller is unmasked, the panelists reveal their final guesses: Damon Dash (Jenny), Ryan Seacrest (Nicole), Ray J (Robin) and Daymond John (Ken). The Fortune Teller pulls off his mask to reveal it really is FUBU founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John! Ken was right all along!