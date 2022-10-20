‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 4 recap: 3 new celebs arrive on ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber Night’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Get ready for a night at the opera as “The Masked Singer” celebrates with special guest panelist Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber. Three new celebrity singers enter the competition and perform songs from Webber’s legendary music catalog, including “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins,8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 4, titled “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — After surviving for three weeks, Harp was named the Round 1 Queen and will advance to this season’s semi-finals. Left in her wake were Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland as the Mummies and Daymond John as the Fortune Teller. Tonight we get all new contestants, so let’s dive in!

8:05 p.m. — Nicole starts off by flipping the script and singing “Memories” on stage to honor the night’s special guest, Andrew Lloyd Webber. Sadly Nicole only sang the opening verse. We want the rest! In fact, Ken’s unfunny, poorly sung skit got more time. Next, Nick explains that three brand new masked singers will hit the stage tonight, beginning with Maize!

8:06 p.m. — Maize saunters out looking like a corn cob showgirl. He says, “Dear Andrew Lloyd Weber, sure, you’ve had a few hits. But if you really want to go down in history you need to make a musical about me! Picture this. A young, plucky ingenue, with dreams too big for life in a small cornfield. Doing impressions of the greats, hoping to be discovered. Then comes act two. It’s a comedy of errors as I moved to the city and struggled to find my place in this business of show. The plot thickens when I finally land the role I was born to play and the city smiles with me as I shine. Bravo! You see, I don’t want to get carried away here, but I’m a smash hit waiting to happen.” Visual clues include a telephone booth, a microphone that says “Emcee,” a small yellow bird, a billboard that reads “The Unicorn of Shows” and another marquee that reads, “The Masked Singer Live!” Finally, we see the Maize holding a small Statue of Liberty and a wedding calendar.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Maize is singing “Heaven on their Minds” from “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He’s got a powerful voice and sounds like he’s been on a few Broadway stages before. Robin calls it “incredible,” “professional,” and “stunning.” Andrew gives them some advice: “Turn professional. I think you’re a star.” Next, another clue reads “Tv, movies, stage, even hosting Maize has fans frozen to their seats.” This leads to guesses like Jonathan Groff (Nicole), Nathan Lane (Robin), Matthew Broderick or Mario Cantone (Jenny). Andrew says, “He’s good but he’s young. Whoever he is I don’t know.”

8:15 p.m. — The next contender is a total dish — half woman, half fish — it’s the Mermaid! She’s rolled out on a seashell, looking absolutely radiant. Here’s what she says in her clue package: “Being here on Andrew Lloyd Weber Night is simply the best. But it wasn’t a straight shot to success. Right when my career was just taking off a horrible accident led to a major setback. I was petrified I would never be the same, let alone perform. But God had greater plans for me. I turned my anguish into an anthem and before I knew it, oh baby, I was back on my feet and singing in supreme style. I’ve performed for princes and popes. And if I do say so myself, I’m just as big a legend as you Andrew Lloyd Weber.” Visual clues included a harp on stage next to Mermaid as she sings in a theater, two birds, and a song sheet that says “MOVIES” across it.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Mermaid is singing “Any Dream Will Do” from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” This is definitely a seasoned voice with singing experience. Because this style of music is so different, I can’t quite pin down the voice. But if I’m going by the clues, my first guess would be Gloria Gaynor. They’ve guessed the disco queen many times throughout the years, but this time it makes sense. She mentioned an accident that nearly cost her career, and I know Gaynor had a scary accident on stage in 1978 where she fell backwards over a monitor and was nearly paralyzed. She also mentioned turning her struggles into an anthem — and what bigger anthem about overcoming struggles is there than “I Will Survive”? Another clue reads, “Mermaid makes waves, enters library of congress forever.” Again, this leads me to think Gaynor, since “I Will Survive” has been inducted into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. The panel guesses Gloria Estefan (Andrew), Cher (Ken), Roberta Flack (Jenny) and Gloria Gaynor (Robin).

8:30 p.m. — The last secret celebrity to step out in the spotlight is Robo Girl. She’s got a lot of energy! In her clue package, Robo Girl says, “Stepping up into the spotlight and Andrew Lloyd Webber Night feels a little out of my comfort zone. For much of my career I’ve lived in the shadows of superstars. From Missy to Pharrell, and even David Blaine. The glow of their talent made it hard for me to recognize my own. I was worried it would never be my turn. But with 86 cents to my name, I booked a job that changed my life forever. I not only found my own pretty little spotlight, but gained the most magical fandom in the world. They’ve given me supernatural confidence, and I’m going to need that if I’m going to take the lead tonight. Places everyone!” Visual clues include a man in black coming out of a dumpster, a surfboard, a lot of garbage, a name tag that says “Hello, My name is Stage Name,” jars of honey and musical notes.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Robo Girl is singing “Bad Cinderella.” She’s a good singer, but I can’t place her tone. Of all the Webber songs, why this one? Robo Girl is a good singer, but I’m not sure that showed off all her strengths. She’s a lovable little hunk of metal though. An additional clue reads, “While on tour – Robo Girl holds her own opposite multi-Grammy winner.” This leads the panel to guess Jenna Dewan (Robin), Keke Palmer (Nicole) and Selena Gomez (Ken).

8:42 p.m. — The results of the first vote of the night are in. Unmasking first is Maize. Before we see what’s in his husk, the panel gives their final guesses: Jack White (Andrew), Nathan Lane (Robin), Mario Cantone (Jenny), Bowen Yang (Ken) and Jonathan Groff (Nicole). Alas, the Maize is chucked and revealed to be Mario Cantone. Jenny was right!

8:55 p.m. — It’s time for Mermaid and Robo Girl to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale. They’ll each put their own twist on “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from “Evita.” Mermaid sounds absolutely regal and brings the audience to tears with her deep, lower register. On the opposite spectrum, Robo Girl uses her upper register and equally stuns the crowd. Nick calls it the best Battle Royale they’ve ever seen. After the vote, Robo Girl becomes this round’s first queen and Mermaid will wash up on shore.

9:02 p.m. — Before Mermaid unmasks the panel announces their final guesses: Roberta Flack (Jenny), Gloria Gaynor (Robin and Nicole), Cher (Ken) and Gloria Estefan (Andrew). At last, Mermaid pulls off her mask to reveal she is in fact the Queen of Disco, Gloria Gaynor! Robin and Nicole are correct! That’s a wrap for tonight’s episode.

