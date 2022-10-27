‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 5 recap: Miss Piggy joins the panel for ‘Muppets Night’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight “The Muppets” take “The Masked Singer”! Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and more Muppet favorites make a special appearance on “The Masked Singer” stage. Also, two new contestants will take on Robo Girl in hopes of stealing her crown. Who will survive? And which celebrities will be unmasked?

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 5, titled “Muppets Night” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Masked Singer.” On Episode 4, three new characters entered the competition. In the end, Robo Girl was named the latest Queen of “The Masked Singer.” Forced to unmask were Mario Cantone as Maize and Gloria Gaynor as the Mermaid. Which two new singers will take on Robo Girl tonight?

8:03 p.m. — Kermit the Frog kicks off the night singing his classic hit “Rainbow Connection” alongside Nick and the panelists. Jenny looked a bit uncomfortable and I’m pretty sure she lip synched to Nicole, lol, but it was a fun performance to start off Muppet Night. Next, Miss Piggy urges them to join her on the panel. She’s having a seat next to Robin at the end of the table tonight.

8:05 p.m. — First up, Robo Girl is back to defend the crown she won last week. Last week’s Battle Royale was totally surreal for her. Beating the Mermaid still does not compute. Gloria Gaynor is a legend and it feels euphoric to have won her crown in Gaynor’s presence. In her honor, Robo Girl is determined to survive tonight against two new challengers. She plans to put up her firewall and keep this crown under lockdown. Visual hints in this clue package include: Two jars of honey, a name tag reading “HELLO my name is STAGE NAME,” sheet music with two “B” notes written on it and a photo of Lindsay Lohan. Who is this?

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Robo Girl is singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen as she’s accompanied by Kermit the Frog. The panelists think she sounds more confident this week and she certainly knows how to work a stage. An overall solid vocal from Robo Girl! Jenny compliments the song choice and calls it a great way to open the show. For some additional info this week, Miss Piggy will have 20 seconds to grill each contestant. From her interrogation of Robo Girl, we learn the metallic singer’s favorite color is pink, she’s a singer/actor and has been in at least six movies. Here are the panel guesses: Zendaya (Jenny), Shay Mitchell (Jenny), America Ferrera (Nicole) or Liza Koshy (Nicole).

8:15 p.m. — Next we are introduced to the Beetle for the first time. This not-so-creepy crawler says his life has been anything but normal. He was born in a land far away and all his family ever wanted was to chase the American dream. Like the good Beetle he is, he got involved in public service. Then his life took a dramatic turn when he quickly became a household name, breaking records in his field. Despite his best efforts, his work has been called some of the worst of all time. Beetle never lets it give him the blues, “brotha.” He’s seen his name in lights in London’s West End and he was in one of the biggest films of the 90s. Beetle has that “X factor.” Not to spill the beans, but here’s one final thought — you’ve definitely heard his voice before. And you’ve probably even yelled his name at your TV. Visual clues in this package include: Beetle floating onto land atop a suitcase, running down a red carpet, a pair of black glasses, striking a judge’s gavel as people booing him.

8:20 p.m. — Beetle is singing “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra. He’s got that crooner vibe, but I’m not sure he sounds like a professional singer. I’m completely stumped. Jenny fell in love with the Beetle. Next Miss Piggy interrogates him and discovers Beetle is not known for his haircut and has won a number of Emmys. The panel guesses: John Larroquette (Miss Piggy), Rowan Atkinson (Nicole), Mike Myers (Ken) and Jerry Springer (Jenny).

8:30 p.m. — Next to the stage are The Lambs. There are three of them and they’re beautifully dressed like Little Bo Peep. Here’s what they say in their clue package. Did you really think they were going to miss out on Muppet Night? Not a chance! Miss Piggy has been their style icon since they were little…and each other. They’ve been Beverly Hills besties from Day 1. They were quite the troop and loved playing pretend. Little did they know their game of make believe would turn into a massive career on stage and on screen. They traveled the world and grazed billboards and countless red carpets. Not many people can say they lived out their childhood dreams, side-by-side with their besties, but they can. Now they’re playing dress-up all over again, and they’re ready to show us they have not lost their swing. Visual clues in this package included: Many golf references, a pair of jeans that say “Famous” on the butt, a sign that says “Venice,” a huge diamond ring and the Men in Black eating popcorn.

8:35 p.m. — The Lambs are singing “Hot N Cold” by Katy Perry. They’re good singers, not incredible, but they seem to know how to harmonize. I would give Robo Girl the edge vocally, but this performance might have more entertainment value. The costumes really are incredible and it’s a fun party song. Who is this girl group? Jenny calls it her favorite performance of the night. Nicole thinks they’re professional entertainers. What can Miss Piggy squeeze out of them? Paul McCartney is the biggest celebrity they’ve ever worked with. The judges have a few guesses: Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian (Ken), HAIM (Nicole) and The Chicks (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — It’s time for the first unmasking of the night. The singer with the least votes is Beetle. Before he unmasks, the judges reveal their final guesses: Rowan Atkinson aka Mr. Bean (Nicole), Mike Myers (Ken), Jerry Springer (Jenny and Robin) and John Larroquette (Miss Piggy). The Beetle finally removes his mask to reveal he is actually talk show host Jerry Springer! Jenny and Robin were correct!

8:52 p.m. — It’s time for tonight’s Battle Royale between Robo Girl and The Lambs. They’ll each put their own twist on “Call Me” by Blondie. Both acts are about equally talented, but it’s hard to deny those lamb harmonies.

9:02 p.m. — The next singer being unmasked is Robo Girl. The Lambs have dethroned her! But before we find out who Robo Girl is, the panelists submit their final guesses: Sydney Sweeney (Ken), Shay Mitchell (Jenny), Liza Koshy (Nicole), Keke Palmer (Robin) and Miss Piggy (Miss Piggy). At last, Robo Girl pulls off her mask of metal and reveals herself as singer and actress Kat Graham! She stumped everyone.