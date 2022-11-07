‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 6 recap: Which contestant sang their way to semifinals in ’90s Night’? [LIVE BLOG]

Get ready to reminisce over one of America’s most popular decades—the 1990s! From heart-throbbing boy bands to classic hip hop from the era, “The Masked Singer” stage has got it all. The stakes are higher than ever as the winning contestant from this episode will head straight to the semifinals.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 6, titled “90s Night” to find out what happened Sunday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Masked Singer”! On Episode 5, two new acts entered the competition for “Muppet Night” to take on the reigning queen, Robo Girl. In the end, Lambs stole her throne, revealing her to be singer and actress Kat Graham. Earlier in the night, Beetle took third place and talk show host Jerry Springer was discovered inside the not-so-creepy crawler. But enough about last week. Let’s find out who will join Harp in this season’s semifinals!

8:05 p.m. — Up first tonight is Walrus. He moseys out in a raincoat and says he’s “feeling great.” Let’s see what his clue package says. He’s at the local mall while fans surround him screaming. Walrus says he signs autographs there and takes pictures with your mom. To tell his story, he takes it back to the 90s. “It all started when I tap danced on the desk of a late night talk show legend. That was just the beginning of my heartthrob origin story. Picture this – flannel shirt, leather jacket, floppy hair, a killer zip code and a catch phrase that’s still part of pop culture. But every teen idol has to grow up. So I took on new roles and introduced myself to a whole new generation of streaming fans.” So tonight, he’s warning us now, our mom and us are about to totally freak out. Visual hints in this clue package include a musical note on a red heart, a red flannel shirt, a Polaroid picture of Walrus that says “Summer to Remember” and a cat named Jenny.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Walrus is singing “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors. He can sing! This is a fun song choice that is certainly getting the crowd bumping. He has a slightly raspy voice and inserts little runs here and there that prove this isn’t his first time on stage. He’s a true performer. The clue package had a lot of Joey Lawrence hints, but this doesn’t sound like his voice to me. The crowd is going for wild for Walrus! Nicole says he is “No joke.” To help us out, *NSYNC star Lance Bass delivers a clue. A mixed CD that reads, “This mix is made to give you a break from heartache, and yes, they’re all my TV theme songs!” This leads the panel to guess John Stamos (Ken), Joey Lawrence (Robin) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar or Mario Lopez (Nicole).

8:15 p.m. — Next to take the stage is Milkshake. Jenny thinks he looks tall, but Robin remarks he doesn’t move like an athlete. Let’s check out the clues. He raps, “Listen up close cuz these rhymes are timely. Take a fantastic voyage back to the ’90s. Ready for action so pick up the blitz, ever since I was a kid, I was makin’ hits. My rhymes made me the one the ladies admire, so I dropped a mixtape and it was certified fire. Avoided the haters, stepped in and jazzed, biggest name in the game reached out to collab. He handed me the ball, cuz I never drop it. After that day I took off like a rocket. Try and knock me down you best not be soft, call me Taylor Swift man, cuz I Milk-Shake it off. So ring that bell, cuz I’m ready to fight. I’ll throw a knockout punch right here on ’90s night.” Visual clues include a lot of graffiti, a bowl of peach pits, a newspaper headline that reads, “Milkshake Breaks Records!”, orange juice and an ice cream sundae.

8:20 p.m. — Milkshake is performing “Jump On It” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. He’s a rapper that’s clearly experienced and works the stage like a pro. It’s a fun performance, but I still enjoyed Walrus more. Nicole calls him a superstar and Ken calls it the most fun performance of the season. Next, a clue is delivered by Danielle Fishel from “Boy Meets World.” The mixtape reads, “A playlist that’s perfect for your pre-game, main event, and after party…just ask Wiz and Snoop.” The panel guesses various rapping football players (Robin), LL Cool J (Ken), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jenny) and T.I. (Nicole).

8:30 p.m. — Back to defend their throne are the Lambs. “Winning the Battle Royale last week was bananas! Wanna know what’s better than a queen? Three queens!” They make a mention of “Hocus Pocus” and say this performance is for all their loyal subjects. Multiple visual clues this week include popcorn, jeans that say “Famous” across the butt, a diamond and an old TV with film leaning up against it.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight the Lambs are singing “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette. This song shows off their individual voices better than last week’s and these ladies can really sing! The harmonies aren’t quite as tight as En Vogue’s last season, but they’re still good. Nicole says they’re going straight to the semifinals. An additional mixtape clue is brought out by Lance Bass that reads, “Go your own way and cruise the country with your besties! Turn those daydreams into a…reality!” The panel then guesses The Corrs (Nicole), Fifth Harmony (minus two) or SWV (Jenny) and The Chicks (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — The studio audience has voted for their favorites. The singer with the least amount of votes being forced to unmask right now is Walrus. I think I would have actually voted for Walrus if I was in the audience. But before he reveals himself, the panel announces their final guesses: John Stamos (Ken), Joey Lawrence (Robin), Scott Wolf (Jenny) and Mario Lopez (Nicole). Finally, the time comes for Walrus to unmask and he is revealed to be actor Joey Lawrence! Robin was right!

8:55 p.m. — It’s time for tonight’s Battle Royale between Milkshake and the Lambs. They’ll each be putting their own spin on the 90s classic “What is Love” by Haddaway. Milkshake is at a serious disadvantage here because he’s forced to sing, not rap, but he’s doing okay. Next the Lambs slow it down and pour all their emotion into it. They’re obviously going to win, and I feel like Milkshake was set up to fail here.

9:02 p.m. — The winner of this Battle Royale is…Lambs! They’ll advance to the semifinals to face Harp. But before Milkshake unmasks, the panel will submit their final guesses: LL Cool J (Ken), DeSean Jackson (Robin), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jenny) and T.I. (Nicole). The moment comes for Milkshake to take it off. He reveals himself to be NFL star Le’Veon Bell! That’s a wrap for tonight.