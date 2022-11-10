‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 7 recap: 3 new contenders emerge for ‘Hall of Fame Night’? [LIVE BLOG]

Three new contestants are introduced, each considered the crème de la crème in their unique field. A battle of the greats ensues and only one will be crowned this week’s King or Queen! Two will be unmasked in the all-new “Hall of Fame Night” episode of “The Masked Singer” airing Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The late, great Leslie Jordan and comedian Joel McHale are guest panelists for the night.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 7, titled “Hall of Fame Night” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Masked Singer”! On Episode 6, two new acts entered the competition for “90s Night” to take on the reigning queens, Lambs. In the end, the wooly divas remained on the throne and joined Harp in the semifinals, revealing Walrus to be actor Joey Lawrence and Milkshake to be NFL star Le’Veon Bell. Let’s find out who hits the stage tonight!

8:03 p.m. — Nicole kicks off the episode with a performance her own performance of “Fame” by Irene Cara. She sounds fantastic. Nick delivers some news that Ken is not able to join them tonight, but they’ve called in social media Hall-of-Famer Leslie Jordan. This episode was filmed prior to his October 24 death, and I’m thrilled we get to see him again on this stage.

8:05 p.m. — First up tonight is Bride. She’s a big, strong bride that looks like a pink dinosaur in a bridal gown. But before she gets started, Joel McHale interrupts and joins the panel as well! Let’s get back to Bride’s clue package. With a British accent she states, “Dearly beloved, we’re gather here tonight for Hall of Fame Night, but I vow to rock. I’m always telling feel-good stories, but let me explain how I ended up here, alone, at this junkyard wedding. I have a rugged personality, I live on the road selling out arenas and I have an appetite for destroying things. So I’m notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds. I’ve gone the solo route, and I’ve come here to master. Master a new commitment with all you ‘Masked Singer’ freaks. So tonight, here comes the bride!” Visual clues included a rose, a globe with a crown on it, a man wearing two pins — one is a rock & roll hand symbol and the other is a snake, and a sign with musical notes.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Bride is singing “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon. It’s quite a shock, because as soon as this dino-wife begins to belt it out we realize a man is inside the costume. He’s clearly a rocker, but I’m not sure if he’s a professional in this field or not. It’s definitely entertaining despite the less-than-stellar vocals. Jenny is pleasantly surprised that he sounds like a real rockstar. A goat struts out on stage to deliver a new clue, which reads, “Action Hero.” He says, “I’m a take-action kind of bride and I have no problem playing the hero, amongst other things.” This leads the panel to guess Steven Seagal (Nicole), David Coverdale from Whitesnake (Nicole) and Carrot Top (Robin).

8:15 p.m. — Next to the stage is Gopher. In his clue package he states, “This gopher is an intergalactic space cowboy who earned his rightful spots in the Hall of Fame. I used my out-of-this-world imagination to start a movement. And blazed new trails down many old town roads. And you want to know something wild? My spaceship was placed in the ultimate Hall of Fame, the Smithsonian. Not bad for a party-rockin’ doctor. Now the doctors copy my method, and even dogs want to be a part of my legacy. But no matter how many people try to sample my flavor, I’m here to show everyone I’m the ultimate OG, original gopher. Visual clues include a spaceship, a desert landscape, someone with purple hair, some moon rocks, a constellation in the sky of a corgi and a Grammy Award.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Gopher is singing “It’s Your Thing” by The Isley Brothers. He has a deep, gravely voice but definitely sounds like a professional singer. Just on the older side. I would guess this is one of the R&B greats from a previous generation. He definitely brings the funk! Nicole calls him one of her favorite contestants of the season. The additional clue for Gopher is a gold medal that says “LOL.” Gopher says he’s been known to be funny, but there’s nothing funny about this gopher game. This leads the panel to guess Martin Lawrence (Jenny), Flavor Flav (Leslie), Lil Nas X (Leslie), George Wallace (Joel), Sly Stone (Robin) and George Clinton (Robin).

8:30 p.m. — The last contender of the night is Venus Flytrap. Whoever it is appears to be quite tall. In their clue package the state, “Becoming a Hall-of-Famer isn’t easy, but I’ve done it twice. The first time was in my 20s. Nobody thought I could do it again in my 40s, but I went down as one of the best in history. I didn’t stop there. My greatest hit came in the next decade of my life. So tonight, this all-star king of reinvention is stepping back up to the plate with a performance that’s sure to earn a spot in ‘The Masked Singer’ Hall of Fame.” Visual clues in this package include the constellation Orion’s Belt, various pool or beach items like a lawn chair, floaties and towels, a flamingo, a gold medal, a TV Guide magazine and horseshoe.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Venus Flytrap is singing “Get Ready” by The Temptations. He doesn’t sound like a professional singer, but I’ve definitely heard worse. Nicole says it’s her favorite costume of the entire season. An additional clue is a gold medal that reads, “100 million.” This leads the panel to guess Mike Tyson (Leslie), Bo Jackson (Jenny), Charles Barkley (Nicole) and George Foreman (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — The audience has voted and the first contestant that will be forced to unmask is Venus Flytrap. Before he can take it off the panel submits their final guesses: Bo Jackson (Jenny), Charles Barkley (Nicole), Mike Tyson (Leslie), Mickey Rourke (Joel) and George Foreman (Robin). The Venus Flytrap eventually gets himself unmasked to reveal he is in fact George Foreman! Robin was right again!

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the Battle Royale between Gopher and Bride. They’ll each put their own spin on “All Star” by Smash Mouth. This is a very different sound from Gopher, who was super funky earlier tonight. Bride is next, also more restrained than earlier in the night. This is probably the closest Battle Royale to date, and to be quite honest, neither of them were that great. In the end, Bride is declared the winner and it’s time for Gopher to take it off.

9:02 p.m. — Before the Gopher is unmasked, the panel reveals their final guesses: Flavor Flav (Leslie), George Wallace (Joel), Bootsy Collins (Jenny), George Clinton (Robin and Nicole). Gopher eventually pulls off the mask and reveals he truly is, George Clinton! Robin is on fire tonight! That’s a rap for Hall of Fame Night. Bride will return next week to take on two new challengers.