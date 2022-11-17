‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 8 recap: Two new challengers come for Bride’s crown on ‘Comedy Roast Night’ [Live Blog]

This week, “The Masked Singer” takes on comedy! The famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and legendary comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 8, titled “Comedy Roast Night” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Masked Singer”! On Episode 7, three new acts entered the competition for “Hall of Fame Night” hoping to become the reigning King or Queen. Bride reigned supreme, sending home Venus Flytrap (George Foreman) and Gopher (George Clinton). Who will come for Bride’s crown tonight? Let’s find out!

8:05 p.m. — The reigning Queen Bride is back to defend her title. Being chosen in the Battle Royale last week was killer. She knows it’s not ladylike to showboat, but this Queen just can’t help herself. Two new challengers are knocking on her kingdom’s door, but the claws are out and this Queen is ready to conquer anyone that comes between her and her crown. She knows we’re all dying to know who the blushing bride is, so she gives us an additional clue that reads “Act Up” underneath “Become a Hero Queen.” Speaking of weddings, tonight’s song goes out to Mrs. McCarthy-Wahlberg, who wasn’t fooling anyone with that white wedding dress.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Bride is performing “White Wedding” by Billy Idol. Although she presents as a woman, she has a male singing voice. His rocker tone drives the panel bonkers because they can’t figure out who he is. After a solid vocal from Bride, Nicole says, “He’s got to be a musician.” Comedian Jon Lovitz steps out to share this roasting clue: “They have a movie career and they like to show off their chest, just like Jenny McCarthy, minus the movie career.” Bride adds, “The Rex appeal is off the charts tonight, am I right?” This leads the panel to guess Flea (Robin), Matthew McConaughey (Ken) and David Arquette (Nicole).

8:15 p.m. — The first challenger to Bride’s throne is Snowstorm. Jenny calls her a “tall, lovely lady.” In her clue package, she says, “Hey y’all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you’ve got to be cold-blooded. So, becoming Snowstorm actually made sense for me. And, while I can be a total B…lizzard when I want to be, I swear I’m just the sweetest thing. I started working when I was 18 and it took a tight two years to see myself on the screen. Being a woman, I had to snow plow my way into a male-dominated industry. Things haven’t always been pitch perfect, I’ve had some failures, but bombing wildly has made me fearless. So this song goes out to my favorite, fearless lady, Nicole, who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas.” Visual clues in her package included roasting chestnuts, a “Speed Dating” sign, someone reading a “Snowstorm” magazine that she slaps out of his hand and a “Welcome” sign written on cardboard.

8:20 p.m. — Tonight Snowstorm is singing “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande. She’s clearly a gifted singer who knows how to work a stage. Jenny says, “You came here and dominated the competition!” Nicole says she has “a pop star voice.” Next, Jon Lovitz reads, “She has shared the stage with A-list superstars like Rob Lowe and non-A-listers like Ken Jeong.” Snowstorm adds, “Those were all accurate. I’m sorry I’m just so scared to get too close to you [Nick], I don’t want to get pregnant. Or maybe I do!” The panelists guess Heather Graham (Ken), Kathryn Hahn (Ken), Zoe Deschanel (Nicole), Iliza Schlesinger (Nicole), Aubrey Plaza (Robin) and Whitney Cummings (Robin).

8:30 p.m. — The second challenger tonight is Avocado. In his clue package he states, “Sure I’m a funny guy now, but I’m light years away from where I first started. I used to be an average Joe working construction. Real, get your hands dirty kind of jobs. But I didn’t want to work outside forever. I wanted that air conditioned life and I really wanted to make people laugh. So on a whim I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet, sweet AC. After some success, I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a whole new venture. It became a billion dollar industry. So what the heck am I doing here? Well, it’s comedy roast night and I’m dedicating this diss track to the comedian who is legally required to appear on every FOX show. Spoiler alert, that’s you Ken!” Visual hints in this clue package included a bald eagle crashing into his apartment window, tools and a microphone.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Avocado is singing “Hit the Road Jack” by Ray Charles. He has a gritty voice, but doesn’t sound like a professional singer. Easily the least vocal prowess of anyone on tonight’s episode. Ken can tell “this is not your first time on stage” and “you really made us laugh with that performance.” Jon Lovitz adds, “He’s really into home renovation, but it’s not like he’s a property brother. Those guys are handsome. Avocado has a face you want to listen to.” Avocado responds, “When’s the last time someone mistook you for George Clooney? When’s the last time you passed a mirror you didn’t crack?” Lovitz didn’t let it go, hollering back, “When’s the last time you told a joke that was funny.” Panelists guess Avocado could be Harrison Ford (Nicole), Joe Rogan (Nicole), Marc Maron (Jenny) or Tim Allen (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — The character with the least votes and being unmasked first tonight is Bride. Wow! That’s a shock to me, I thought Avocado would be guacing away first. Before Bride unmasks, the panel shares their final guesses: Matthew McConaughey (Ken), Vin Diesel (Jenny), Flea (Robin) and Sammy Hagar (Nicole). The time comes for Bride to take it off and she reveals herself to be…wrestler and lead singer of Fozzy, Chris Jericho!

8:59 p.m. — Tonight’s Battle Royale is presented by Drew Carey and has Avocado taking on Snowstorm. Each put their own spin on “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon. Avocado sounds awful. When that’s finally over Snowstorm turns it into a disco track. She doesn’t exactly turn in a killer performance either, but should easily win this battle. When the results are revealed, it is Snowstorm that is named the new Queen.

9:02 p.m. — Before Avocado unmasks the panel submits their final guesses: Tim Allen (Robin), Marc Maron (Jenny), Dax Shepard (Ken) and Joe Rogan (Nicole). At last, Avocado takes it off and reveals himself to be…comedian Adam Carolla! That’s a wrap for tonight.