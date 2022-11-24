‘The Masked Singer’ season 8 episode 9 recap: Two new challengers take on Snowstorm in ‘Fright Night’ [Live Blog]

This week two all new creepy characters take “The Masked Singer” stage to challenge Snowstorm for a spot in the semifinals. Two celebs will be unmasked while one heads to the next round to take on Harp and Lambs.

The Season 8 contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 8, Episode 9, titled “Fright Night” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Masked Singer”! On Episode 8, two new acts entered the competition for “Comedy Roast Night” hoping to become the reigning King or Queen. Snowstorm took the crown, dethroning Bride (Chris Jericho) and sending Avocado (Adam Carolla) packing. Can Snowstorm hold off the new challengers tonight? Let’s find out!

8:05 p.m. — The first contender of the night is Sir Bug a Boo. In his clue package he states, “It may be scary to you, but I’m used to spooky sounds. It started when I was thrown into a competition with the most monstrous names in the industry and was told that only one of us would get out with the job. I gave it my best effort, but never dreamed I would be the one they’d call. I’m sure glad they did because my work went on to earn a permanent place in pop culture. But I have a confession, the whole thing was a lie. I told the whole world that I wasn’t afraid of anything, even a scary movie. But I’m actually terrified of the dark. There’s no night light on ‘The Masked Singer,’ so tonight I’m putting that fear aside so I can smoke my competition.” Visual clues in Sir Bug a Boo’s package included a film reel, a hotel lobby with a bell and a red phone with “???” on it, a pen and paper and a ghost-like figure.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Sir Bug a Boo is singing “Devil With the Blue Dress On” by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels. I’m not sure if he’s a professional singer, but he can carry a tune and this is a fun song. Jenny calls his tone “beautiful” and everyone agrees he sounds familiar. For an additional clue, Jenny reaches down into a bucket of slime and pulls out a photo of Nicole. He says, “Nicole, you and I have jammed together before.” This leads the panel to guess (Jenny), Jordan Peele (Ken), “Lil Rel” Howery and Randy Jackson (Nicole).

8:15 p.m. — Next up tonight is the Scarecrow. What a fun costume with a big ol’ jack-o’-lantern head. In this clue package they reveal, “Hold on to your britches friends, because I’m the scariest contestant in ‘Masked Singer’ history. I made fans scream and critics crazy. And I had to bend over backwards to get the academy to recognize my work. I’ve turned plenty of heads in my career. I even sang on Broadway! But I traded the shining bright lights of the red carpet for green pastures, and devoted my time to saving animals. In fact, I made over 100 rescues. But it’s you, panel, who’s going to need rescuing. Because I’m about to turn out a hair-raising performance. See you in your nightmares, Ken!” Visual clues in Scarecrow’s package included clothes hanging on a clothes line, a golden globe, rollerskates, a pumpkin holding an “X” and a sign that said “Wes Craven was here.”

8:20 p.m. — For her performance tonight, Scarecrow is singing “Abracadabra” by the Steve Miller Band. She has seasoned vocals, so I don’t think this is a young starlet. She’s not a vocal beast by any means, but she carries a tune alright. She’s very sultry and definitely moves around the stage like a pro. The panel calls it an “awesome” performance and comments on her athleticism. For an additional clue a wicked witch appears behind the panel, prompting Scarecrow to say, “The clue is staring you right in the face.” The panel guesses this could be Susan Sarandon (Robin), Anjelica Huston (Jenny), Glenn Close (Jenny) or Parker Posey (Ken).

8:30 p.m. — Last to perform is the reigning Queen, Snowstorm. We see repeated clues we saw last week, including a “Speed Dating” banner, roasting chestnuts as well as a new clue, a photo of a house. Tonight she’s singing “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max. She’s the most polished performer of this bunch and my guess is she’ll easily advance to the semifinals. For an additional clue the men in black bring out a creepy little doll in a box, to which she says, “Always read the warnings. Now, you can think of them as clues to keep the monsters away.” This leads the panel to guess Kyle Richards (Jenny), Lisa Rinna (Ken) and Sabrina Carpenter (Nicole).

8:45 p.m. — It’s time for the first unmasking of the night. But before Nick announces the results, Scarecrow interrupts and says she would like to gracefully bow out of the competition and let Snowstorm and Sir Bug a Boo go head-to-head in the Battle Royale. “These two competitors are the real deal,” she says. “I just came to bother Ken.” Before Scarecrow reveals herself, the panel submits their final guesses: Parker Posey (Ken), Glenn Close (Jenny), Susan Sarandon (Robin) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Nicole). Finally the time comes for Scarecrow to reveal herself and…everyone is wrong! It’s Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Linda Blair!

8:55 p.m. — The time has come for the Battle Royale! Sir Bug a Boo and Snowstorm face off, each putting their own spin on “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell. Snowstorm gives it a pretty straightforward pop interpretation. Sir Bug a Boo has a gritty tone and would probably give him my vote in this matchup. But the panel makes the final decision and they’ve determined the artist moving into the semifinals is…Snowstorm! She will take on Harp and Lambs for the Golden Mask trophy.

9:02 p.m. — It’s time for Sir Bug a Boo to be unmasked, but first the panel submits their final guesses: Randy Jackson (Nicole), Keenan Ivory Wayans (Robin), Ernie Hudson (Jenny) and Jordan Peele (Ken). Finally, Sir Bug a Boo unmasks and reveals himself to be…”Ghostbusters” singer and hit-making songwriter, Ray Parker, Jr.!

