‘The Masked Singer’ semi-finals: Harp and Lambs will be joined by one last competitor

This year, “The Masked Singer” semi-finals are gearing up to be the most competitive of all time, as Group A winner Harp and Group B winner Lambs have already earned their spots. They’ll soon be joined by one last competitor: the eventual winner of Group C. This final group will be spread out over three weeks beginning Wednesday, November 9 and it consists of Avocado, Bride, Gopher, Scarecrow, Sir Bug a Boo, Snowstorm and Venus Fly Trap (see high-res photos).

Harp was the first to earn her spot after she took down a whopping seven costumes throughout the first round. They were: Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle), Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick), Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham), Panther (Montell Jordan), Mummies (Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight) and Fortune Teller (Daymond John).

The golden instrument went undefeated in the vote tallies as she was able to impress the four panelists (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger) and the in-studio audience three weeks in a row. Her trio of performances were “Perfect” by P!nk on Royal Premiere night, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston on Vegas Night and “Thank You for Being a Friend” – The Golden Girls theme song on TV Theme Night.

In the second round, Robo Girl (Kat Graham) started out strong as she defeated Maize (Mario Cantone) and Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor) on Andrew Lloyd Webber Night. However, when Lambs joined the competition, she quickly stole Robo Girl’s throne and also took down Beetle (Jerry Springer), Walrus (Joey Lawrence) and Milkshake (Le’Veon Bell).

The two songs that the bleating baby sheep performed on the big stage were “Hot n Cold” by Katy Perry on Muppets Night and “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette on ’90s Night. Those performances were good enough to sail her through to the semi-finals, where she will soon face off against Harp and one TBD contestant.

So who do YOU think are hiding inside the Harp and Lambs costumes? And what do you make of the new format change for “The Masked Singer” Season 8 that spreads each group out over three weeks and allows only the highest vote-getter to advance? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.