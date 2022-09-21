‘The Masked Singer’ sneak peek video: Harp’s ‘Perfect’ performance will blow your strings off [WATCH]

Ahead of the Season 8 premiere of “The Masked Singer,” Fox has released a sneak peek video of Harp singing “Perfect” by Pink (watch above). The regal-looking instrument is dressed head to toe in sparkly gold, but it’s her voice that really makes her stand out from the crowd. Do you recognize the secret celebrity hiding beneath all of those strings? Drop your early guesses in the comments section below.

All four “Masked Singer” panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — join the live audience in dancing along with the song’s powerful lyrics. When Harp hits the crescendo of the tune, fireworks shoot out of the stage and Jenny shouts out, “Oh my God!” from the judges’ table.

Harp is just one of 26 celebrities who are in the running to win the Golden Mask for Season 8. But this time around, the reality TV show is introducing a new format change. Instead of the lowest vote-getter each week being eliminated, there will be multiple unmaskings in every episode. Only the sole contestant who receives the most votes will advance to the following week’s contest, and will receive the regal title of King or Queen.

During the September 21 premiere episode of “TMS,” Harp will face off against Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight on the big stage. Find out who is named King or Queen of Episode 1 when the hour airs at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” winners list is the place where Harp is hoping to find herself at season’s end. If she’s successful, she would join all of the following champions from the first seven seasons: Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel) and Firefly (Teyana Taylor).