‘The Masked Singer’ sneak peek video: Space Bunny sings ‘Beetlejuice’ classic as judges call him ‘awesome’ and ‘cute’ [WATCH]

We are just days away from the March 9 premiere of “The Masked Singer” Season 7, in which the new costumed characters will be split into three groups: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. Fox has just released a sneak peek video showcasing a Cuddly contestant named Space Bunny, who hops around singing the “Beetlejuice” classic “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).” Watch the video above and then give us your first impression guesses for which famous celebrity might be hiding under the mask.

When Space Bunny makes his grand entrance on the stage, he’s decked out in an all-white spacesuit (and hungry for carrots). His pointy ears then comically pop out of his large helmet, which prompts judge Jenny McCarthy to shout, “That is awesome!” Fellow panelist Nicole Scherzinger chimes in, “Oh my God, he’s so cute!”

The intergalactic superstar then goes into a rousing performance of “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora),” though he’s singing the Pitbull version instead of the Harry Belafonte tune popularized in the 1988 horror comedy film “Beetlejuice.” Space Bunny is soon joined on stage by a gaggle of background dancers all wearing sparkly white outfits and (what else?) space helmets with ears.

We won’t find out who’s masquerading as the Space Bunny until he receives the lowest number of votes and is unmasked, and judging from the audience reaction, that won’t be anytime soon. Might we be looking at the eventual winner of “TMS” Season 7? If so, he’ll join the show’s iconic winners list that already includes T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet) and Jewel (Queen of Hearts).

The seventh installment of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show officially kicks off Wednesday, March 9 with Nick Cannon returning as host. All four judges are also back on the panel: Jenny, Nicole, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong. Unlike many other reality programs, “The Masked Singer” has experienced zero turnover among its regulars since its debut in 2019.