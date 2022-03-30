‘The Masked Singer’ viewers think Thingamabob — not Firefly — deserved a spot in finale [POLL RESULTS]

Did “The Masked Singer” panelists and superfans get it wrong in last week’s Group A finals when they voted to advance Firefly to the finale, thereby eliminating Thingamabob and Cyclops? That’s what the vast majority of “TMS” viewers said in our recent poll. When asked who REALLY deserved a spot in the Season 7 finale, only 16% picked Firefly. Conversely, Thingamabob earned a whopping 75% of our users’ votes, making him the clear fan favorite.

Here are the complete “The Masked Singer” poll results:

75% — Thingamabob

16% — Firefly

5% — Cyclops

4% — None of these

This season is an epic battle between The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly, with Firefly representing Team Good. While the ultimate finale will feature a three-way battle for the Golden Crown, it is not necessarily guaranteed that one costume from each theme will make it that far. That’s because Group A, Group B and Group C each feature a seemingly random mixture of Good, Bad and Cuddly performers. (Really, it’s less complicated than it sounds.)

The first costume to be eliminated from Group A was Team Good’s McTerrier (Duff Goldman), followed by Team Bad’s Ram (Joe Buck), Team Bad’s Cyclops (Jorge Garcia) and Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata). As the sole surviving Group A member, Firefly will now get to relax until the season finale in May.

“I’ve been singing all my life,” Jordan Mailata revealed after being unmasked as Thingamabob on March 23. “I was a singer first before any sort of athlete.” The NFL star’s advice to viewers at home was, “If you want to do something, just do it.”

After removing the Cyclops mask, “Lost” star Jorge Garcia proclaimed in his exit interview that he “loves this show.” He added, “It has really been an honor to get to come and play. Look at these hands!”

Group B will make its debut on “The Masked Singer” on March 30. This colorful collection consists of Team Good’s Armadillo, Team Bad’s Hydra, Team Cuddly’s Lemur, Team Cuddly’s Miss Teddy and Team Good’s Ringmaster.

Finally, Group C is expected to strut their stuff beginning April 20. They are: Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth, Team Bad’s Jack in the Box, Team Good’s Prince, Team Bad’s Queen Cobra and Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny.