‘The Masked Singer’ fans say Team Cuddly’s Thingamabob deserves to win Group A final [POLL RESULTS]

The Group A final is set for “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, March 23. Firefly from Team Good, Cyclops from Team Bad and Thingamabob from Team Cuddly will throw down on the big stage for one spot in the Season 7 finale. That means there will be two unmaskings in one night! Ultimately, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will determine the winner along with the studio audience, but fans have strong feelings on what the outcome should be.

In our recent poll, an overwhelming 77% of viewers say Thingamabob deserves to win the Group A final. The big fuzzy giant has impressed audiences with performances of “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. In a distant second was Group A’s resident diva, Firefly, with 18% of the vote. She’s dazzled us with performances of “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan and “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson, but after landing in the bottom two last week she stormed off the stage. Did that rub viewers the wrong way? Finally, Cyclops is deemed least worthy of a spot in the finale after his performances of “My Sacrifice” by Creed and “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley.

So far the panelists seem completely befuddled by who any of these crooning creatures actually are. Names thrown around for Thingamabob have included Metallica’s James Hetfield, wrestler Chris Jericho, football legend Terrell Owens and actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Omar Benson Miller and Jason Momoa. Firefly has been speculated to be songstresses Alicia Keys, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Lauryn Hill or comedian Aisha Tyler. Cyclops guesses include “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka, “Ridiculousness” host Rob Dyrdek, Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas and actors Chris Pratt, John Lithgow and Danny McBride.

Two singers have already been dumped from Group A. Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman was revealed as McTerrier in Week 1. In Week 2 sportscaster Joe Buck was exposed as Ram. The Group A final will air Wednesday, March 23 on Fox at 8/7 c. Group B will be unleashed on March 30.

