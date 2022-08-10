‘What, are we eating a Rolex?’ ‘The Menu’ full trailer is revealed

Conspicuous consumption gets literal in “The Menu,” Searchlight Pictures’s upcoming horror-satire film starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and an (elegantly printed) list of supporting actors offering complimentary tasting notes. A new trailer dropped Wednesday morning.

The eat-the-rich movie is directed by Mark Mylod, whose recent work includes episodes of “Succession,” “Shameless,” and “Game of Thrones” (and helped introduce many of us to Sacha Baron Cohen with “Ali G Indahouse”), and written by Will Tracy (also from “Succession,” as well as “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”) and Seth Reiss (a writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyes” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!”) With such people on board, droll and urbane line readings are clearly fresh and in season. An awards push for original screenplay seems like a natural.

Hoult plays a foodie fanboy who takes Taylor-Joy to an impossible-to-get dining experience on a private island, where Fiennes is head chef and runs a kitchen that seems a little too loyal to him. (There are ways to shout “yes, Chef!” that are far less creepy.)

Clearly, something unusual is being cooked up (the trailer wisely keeps the reveal on simmer as much as possible) but the fat eventually hits the fire. Taylor-Joy’s character seems to be the key to something (and there’s a brief glimpse of her fighting the hostess character, played by Hong Chau) while other diners (Judith Light, John Leguizamo) look terrified as guns are drawn and people start running through the woods. Fiennes’s eerie chef tries to keep calm, reminding us that it’s “all part of the menu.”

“The Menu” will debut at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival, and one has to wonder what will be served at the premiere party.

