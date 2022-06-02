Searchlight Pictures serves up first morsel of ‘The Menu’: Watch the teaser trailer

Save some room for dessert, the teaser trailer for “The Menu” is here.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes look delicious in this first peek at “The Menu,” a forthcoming conspicuous consumption satire from Searchlight Pictures. This comedic degustation of extreme wealth and foodie culture is the first feature film in over a decade from Mark Mylod, whose recent work has been on top shows like “Succession,” “Shameless,” and “Game of Thrones.” Mylod got his start working with British comedians like Sasha Baron Cohen and David Baddiel.

But is “The Menu” a comedy? Or is it a horror film? Ralph Fiennes’s menacing superchef, welcoming a group of one-percenters to a modern restaurant on a remote island, has certainly got something menacing up his sleeve. Will this turn into a “Most Dangerous Game” scenario, but with artisanal plating and palate cleansers? Hard to know from the teaser.

What is clear is that “The Menu,” written by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” writer and “Succession” producer Will Tracy and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Seth Reiss, could be an awards season contender. John Leguizamo, Hong Chau, Judith Light, Janet McTeer, and Hong Chau round out the cast, alongside “Succession” alum Reed Birney.

In 2019 the project was set up with Emma Stone (it does not take a rocket scientist to determine who is playing that same role in the final version!) and Alexander Payne directing. Fiennes has been cooking with this one the whole time.

But will audiences be able to dine out with this movie, or will audiences be restricted to merely ordering in? Since Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, titles under the prestige Searchlight banner have been finding themselves headed straight to streaming.

“Fire Island,” a gay summer romance (loosely adapted from “Pride and Prejudice”) from director Andrew Ahn, writer-actor Joel Kim Booster, and co-starring Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho, feels like the type of movie that would have done extremely well with a platform release. But it is debuting on Hulu. Same for “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” which stars Emma Thompson as a widow looking for adventure, and “Not Okay,” in which Zoey Deutch stars as an “influencer.” The company has other projects with potential in various stages of post-production, like the Cheetos-empowerment tale “Flamin’ Hot” from Eva Longoria and the period piece “Chevalier” starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Check out “The Menu”’s teaser trailer below.

