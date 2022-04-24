‘The Northman’ reviews: Historical epic is ‘dazzling,’ ‘gory,’ ‘muddy,’ ‘hallucinatory,’ and ‘intensely entertaining’

Filmmaker Robert Eggers broke through with back-to-back horror films “The Witch” (2015) and “The Lighthouse” (2019), both marked by shocking moments of violence and intimate, claustrophobic tension. He expands his scope — not to mention his budget — with “The Northman,” which opened on April 22 and dramatizes the medieval Scandinavian legend that was the direct inspiration for William Shakespeare‘s “Hamlet.” But is it that same level of legendary?

As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 83 based on 49 reviews counted: 42 positive and seven mixed, but none outright negative. Twelve of those positive reviews score the film a perfect 100. On Rotten Tomatoes, which classifies reviews only as positive or negative, the film is rated 88% fresh based on 220 reviews, which means only 26 of those critics gave it a thumbs down. The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus says, “A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, ‘The Northman’ finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style.”

This violent epic, about Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgard) and his quest to avenge his father’s murder at the hands of his uncle, is being describes as a “dazzling display of film craft.” It’s “gory” and “muddy,” “a sprawling summit-of-the-gods epic shot through with rich, hallucinatory set pieces” and “ravishing vistas.” Though not everyone is of the same mind. While one calls the film “intensely entertaining,” another says it’s “rather dull and hardly any fun.” Everyone’s a critic.

See what a few reviewers have to say about the film below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

Justin Chang (Los Angeles Times): “Like his memorable period freakouts ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse,’ though on a vastly more ambitious scale, ‘The Northman’ is both a dazzling display of film craft and a sly retooling of genre, a movie that delights in fulfilling certain conventions while turning others on their artfully severed heads.”

Alonso Duralde (The Wrap): ““The Northman” is gory, muddy, hallucinatory — and intensely entertaining. An examination of the way that violence begets violence, and a study of how a life devoted to single-minded hatred and vengeance can lead to uncomfortable truths, this is a movie that lives up to every saga comic books and metal bands ever spun about the brutal conquerors of yore.”

Leah Greenblatt (Entertainment Weekly): “‘The Northman’ is by far Eggers’ biggest film in both scope and budget, and it looks it: a sprawling summit-of-the-gods epic shot through with rich, hallucinatory set pieces, and movie stars in wild Pagan wiggery … In all that, the script, by Eggers and Icelandic screenwriter Sjón (‘Lamb’), serves mostly as bare scaffolding for the film’s ravishing vistas and flamboyant violence, neither profound nor particularly important.”

Peter Debruge (Variety): “Eggers — a visionary director with a preternatural interest in history, as evidenced by his rigorously detail-oriented horror movies “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” — also draws from the region’s rich folklore, looking to the sagas of Iceland, as well as the same Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet,’ to mount the classiest Vikesploitation epic you can imagine, complete with a doomsday Björk cameo. That it’s ultimately rather dull and hardly any fun is almost beside the point.”

