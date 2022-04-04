Will ‘The Other Two’ register on Emmy voters’ radar following Season 1 snubs?

Much like the titular pair struggling to make it big like their successful younger brother, “The Other Two” has yet to receive the accolades it truly deserves. While the Comedy Central-turned-HBO Max comedy has been heralded by critics since its 2019 debut, it did not receive any Emmy nominations for its first season. With stellar reviews for its second season, the irreverent series is hoping to fare better at this year’s Emmys.

While the first season of “The Other Two” found siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) stuck in the shadow of their uber-successful pop star brother, Season 2 tweaked the dynamics. This time, their mother, Pat (Molly Shannon), becomes a successful daytime talk show host, making Cary and Brooke’s inferiority complexes even more pronounced. Cary struggles to find the right path, trying (and failing) to be a writer on top of acting, while Brooke becomes her mother’s manager and ultimately overworks her to the point of passing out.

SEE Every Best Comedy Series Emmy winner

Only a handful of award groups have recognized “The Other Two” thus far, with the Critics Choice Awards being the most high profile. The group has given Shannon two nominations while the show broke into Best Comedy Series with this second season. GALECA and the Television Critics Association have also singled out the series, with the former hailing it as TV’s most unsung show. But will the industry finally recognize the show’s brilliance and throw some Emmy nominations its way this summer?

Shannon is looking like the best bet for “The Other Two” landing some Emmy love. The veteran actress, who is already in the Emmy club with three previous nominations, is within striking distance of this year’s Best Comedy Supporting Actress category, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. The show itself is in the top 20 contenders in Best Comedy Series while Tarver is in the top 15 for Best Comedy Actor. While it may be an uphill battle for this hidden gem, it may be able to make its mark on the Emmys if enough critics and voters start to advocate on its behalf.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series What will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?