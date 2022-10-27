‘The Pale Blue Eye’ trailer: Netflix provides first look at Christian Bale thriller with Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe

For their latest collaboration, Christian Bale and Scott Cooper have teamed up with Edgar Allen Poe. In the new Netflix thriller “The Pale Blue Eye,” Bale’s local detective enlists the help of a young Poe (played by Harry Melling) to solve a grisly murder. The streaming service released a first look at the project on Thursday.

Bale and Cooper previously worked together on “Out of the Furnace” and “Hostiles.” This new film looks similarly dark, judging by the moody and snow-covered images offered in the brief teaser.

Based on the book by Louis Bayard and written and directed by Cooper, “The Pale Blue Eye” is set in 1830 and focuses on the investigation into the death of a West Point cadet. “But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed,” the Netflix description reads. “Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).”

“Every character in the story has secrets,” Bale told Vanity Fair of the film earlier this week. “And while Poe seems to be the one who is clearly putting on a performance, he is actually the most sincere. Everyone else is more quietly putting on a performance, but no one is who they are pretending to be.”

“The Pale Blue Eye” is one of many Netflix awards contenders out this year. The film will get a limited theatrical release on December 23 before hitting subscriber accounts on January 6.

