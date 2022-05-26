‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ episode 1: Bob the Drag Queen returns with episodic reviews of new season with guest Nicole Byer

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bob the Drag Queen runs down the crowning achievements on the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s first episode, Bob dished the entrance looks of the returning queens and more with frequent series guest judge and superfan Nicole Byer. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap and review, Bob and Nicole show their excitement for the long-awaited return of winners to the All Stars franchise, noting that they expect the runway presentations to be opulent like never before. While going through the entrance looks, Bob provides a general disclaimer that she will not be bias in her opinions on her sister Monét X Change, but then proceeds to call hers the best of the group. To her point, later on in the episode she admits to not being fully on board with Monét’s runway look. Both Bob and Nicole called Trinity the Tuck‘s entrance look the worst of the bunch and were split on Raja and Shea Coulee having the best.

When it came to the Reading Is Fundamental mini challenge, they agreed that Jinkx Monsoon “killed it,” but appreciated that Raja played to her strengths by doing one group read and then strutting away. Much like the entire world did, Bob and Nicole exclaimed over Naomi Campbell‘s appearance to provide runway advice and the always gag-worthy moment of RuPaul Charles dropping a surprise performance of one of her songs on us. Bob ends the episode buying into Nicole’s theory that Monét turned her back to the camera during the lip sync because she might have not known the lyrics and then Nicole feels bad for being so tough on Trinity.

Also check out Bob’s “Pit Stop” recap with Eureka O’Hara on episode 2 which also premiered May 20th on Paramount Plus.

Who do YOU think has what it takes to win a second crown and the $200,000 cash prize? Sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.