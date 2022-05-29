‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ episode 3: Bob and Katya are here for the strategic gameplay

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bob the Drag Queen runs down the crowning achievements of the all winners on the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s third episode, Bob brought in Katya to discuss all the antics coming into play on this competitive season of the show. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap and review, Bob and Katya agree that they would not take friendship into consideration when playing Drag Race — Katya’s point being that she doesn’t go to the show with friends so how could she lose them? They go on to say that as long as your antics are good for the viewer then it’s worth doing it. Bob makes the point that it’s okay to help someone when they’re struggling on an All Stars season (like Trinity the Tuck helping Jinkx Monsoon with her dress) because you can hold people accountable for saving you later on in the season. In fact, Bob suggests that Trinity helped Jinkx for that very reason — realizing that Jinkx is a strong performer and she can call on her for a favor.

When running down the categories for the ball, the duo offered up alternative ideas for the “Before and After” walk including Selena Gomez Adams, Donna Summertime Sadness, Sharon Stone Cold Steve Austin, or Card B. Good at Drag Race. With so many runway looks to examine, Bob and Katya had a lot of opinions on the fashion choices. They were mostly indifferent about Shea Couleé, but Katya did call it a “poor showing” from her and thought Monét X Change played it safe. They gave their “favorite Vanna White” and “best Realness of Fortune” looks to Raja, but thought she could have gone in a better direction than John Waters with the play off of Olivia Newton-John. By the end, both queens thought that Raja should have been among the top two and that perhaps Jaida Essence Hall should not have been.

Do you agree with Bob and her guests’ takes on the new season? Also check out Bob’s “Pit Stop” recap with Nicole Byer on episode 1 and Eureka O’Hara on episode 2.

