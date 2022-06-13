‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ episode 5: Bob and Manila Luzon condragulate Raja and Jinkx on jobs well done

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bob the Drag Queen runs down the crowning achievements of the all winners on the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fifth episode, Bob was joined by three-time competitor Manila Luzon to dish the latest in Legendary Legend Stars, blocks, commencement speeches, and the one queen that is “creating references.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap and review, Manila jumped out of the gate with the admission that she’s rooting for “all the queens that beat” her: Raja in her original season and Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck on AS4 because if they beat her then “they have to be great.” When it came to the strongest in the competition, Bob and Manila both agreed that The Vivienne should not have revealed to Jinkx Monsoon that she would have blocked her because it was obvious that Jinkx would eventually win again and use that against her. But the “game changing” star giveaway throws a wrench into everything and Bob and Manila share differing opinions on how the queens could play them.

When it came to the challenge and runway, both queens were feeling Raja’s cult leader personality and say they’d join a cult if she really started one. They thought that the creation of a different character was a good idea that both Raja, Viv and Jinkx played out really well. Manila thought that Shea Couleé was a standout alongside Jinkx as her personal best, but also agrees with Bob that Raja is unexpectedly funny even though people think she’s just a fashion girl. In fact, they later give Raja the runway win over the others because, as Bob says, she is the one queen that creates new references in her looks and silhouettes instead of taking references from other places.

Do you agree with Bob and her guests’ takes on the new season? Also check out Bob’s “Pit Stop” recap with Nicole Byer on episode 1, Eureka O’Hara on episode 2, Katya on episode 3, and Naysha Lopez on episode 4.

Who do YOU think has what it takes to win a second crown and the $200,000 cash prize? Sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictionsto influence our reality TV racetrack odds.