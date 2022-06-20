‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ episode 6: Bob and Derrick Barry discuss the implication of charity stars on the rest of the game

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bob the Drag Queen runs down the crowning achievements of the all winners on the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s sixth episode, Bob brought in her season 8 co-star and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” performer Derrick Barry to break down the impact the “charity stars” will have on the game. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap and review, they analyze Raja and Jinkx Monsoon‘s decisions to give the charity stars to Yvie Oddly and Jaida Essence Hall. Bob was quick to say that it’s clearly strategy to give one to Yvie, but that they should have kept in mind that Yvie is probably the last one they should want to go against in the Lip Sync Lalaparuza at the end. Bob also wasn’t buying that Jinkx gave hers to Jaida because “she makes me smile” and instead proposed that Jinkx isn’t threatened by her. Derrick countered that Jaida is one of the nicest queens ever and that she’d probably give hers to Jaida as well.

When it came to the girl group challenge, Bob and Derrick both appreciated the efforts of Monét X Change, The Vivienne, Shea Couleé and Yvie, but Bob said that Monét and Yvie were her personal standouts because they had lyrics that actually took her back to the era of the early 2000s. When they added in the runway looks from the Dolly Parton category, Bob continued to praise Monét for her best of the bunch coat of many colors, but Derrick preferred the expensive looking dresses of Raja and Trinity the Tuck. That being said, the way Viv looked the most like Dolly and then managed to “nail the characteristics” of her so well in her winning lip sync was just as impressive.

Do you agree with Bob and her guests’ takes on the new season? Also check out Bob’s “Pit Stop” recap with Nicole Byer on episode 1, Eureka O’Hara on episode 2, Katya on episode 3, Naysha Lopez on episode 4, and Manila Luzon on episode 5.

Who do YOU think has what it takes to win a second crown and the $200,000 cash prize? Sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictionsto influence our reality TV racetrack odds.