‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ episode 7: Bob and Willow Pill are ‘master strategists’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bob the Drag Queen runs down the crowning achievements of the all winners on the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s seventh episode, Bob was joined by season 14 champion Willow Pill to get to the bottom of Monét X Change‘s belief that Willow was a “master strategist.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Ahead of their recap and review, Willow admitted to Bob that while filming she didn’t have the intent of strategizing, but watching the show back she sees how people can think that. She even described a moment during filming where the other girls asked her if she knew the lyrics to a lip sync song and she said “no” despite having performed it herself before. Then, as a member of Yvie Oddly‘s drag family, Willow said she’s happy to see how much fun she’s having on the show, but when asked if she thinks she could win, Willow gets a bit real and says Yvie still has a way to go. They also discussed how strong Jinkx Monsoon has been and question The Vivienne‘s decision to create a rivalry with her.

When it came to the challenge and runway, Bob and Willow said that Viv was “blind by vengeance,” and should regret blocking Jinkx on a week that turned out to be a design challenge. Willow said that Jinkx had no chance of winning and the better block might have been Raja, who the other queens left to choose her look last because of how much of a fashion threat she is. Returning to the theme of strategy, they called Trinity the Tuck very smart for helping the other queens on their creations, but on any other season it would not be a good idea. They were shocked though that Trinity was one of the tops for the week because they both thought it should have been Jaida Essence Hall and Shea Couleé. With Jaida earning her third Legendary Legend Star, Willow pointed out that she’s flying under the radar because she’s so sweet and unassuming (like Willow was on her own season).

Do you agree with Bob and her guests’ takes on the new season? Also check out Bob’s “Pit Stop” recap with Nicole Byer on episode 1, Eureka O’Hara on episode 2, Katya on episode 3, Naysha Lopez on episode 4, Manila Luzon on episode 5, and Derrick Barry on episode 6.

Who do YOU think has what it takes to win a second crown and the $200,000 cash prize? Sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictionsto influence our reality TV racetrack odds.