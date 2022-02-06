‘The Power of the Dog’ Oscar predictions: How many nominations will it get?

Jane Campion’s drama “The Power of the Dog” is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, judging by all the critics awards it has received and how many top-10 lists it appeared on for 2021. It’s almost guaranteed a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, and Campion will be nominated as well for writing and directing along with probably three of her actors getting in, so that’s six nominations right there. But how many more will it get on the road to potentially winning top honors from the academy?

It’s often important for a movie to fare well with below-the-line branches of the academy as well. In those cases, though, “Power of the Dog” has to face what will likely be the below-the-line juggernaut, “Dune,” so can it still score enough nominations in craft categories to beat “Dune” for the most noms?

There are nine below-the-line categories: Cinematography, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects, Hair/Makeup, Costume Design, Production Design, Original Score, and Original Song.

Cinematography is an easy nomination for “Power of the Dog” since Ari Wegner had been receiving many critics’ awards for her lensing of the Western long before she received an American Society of Cinematographers nomination last week. That nomination seems almost guaranteed, although Wegner may be taking on a number of black-and-white films (“Belfast” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and visual powerhouse “Dune” to win in that very competitive category.

“Power of the Dog” editor Peter Sciberras was nominated for an American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Award, so that should be one of the easier precursors to convert into an Oscar nomination too, although he’d be taking on “Dune” editor (and a two-time Oscar nominee) Joe Walker for a possible win.

Sound is where things get a bit dicey. “Power of the Dog” did receive a nomination from the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) for its mixing but only one Golden Reel nomination from the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) for dialogue/ADR editing. The Oscars’ Sound category often favors bigger and louder movies. “Dune” is probably the favorite in most sound precursors (as it is at the Oscars). So for now, let’s consider Sound a maybe for “Power of the Dog.” Our users also think it’s on the bubble since it ranks sixth in our odds.

Visual Effects is out. Any effects Campion’s film required weren’t very prominent, and not enough to get the movie shortlisted. The work by the hair and makeup teams did not show up on the shortlist either. Its period costumes by Kirsty Cameron weren’t flashy enough for the Costume Designers Guild (CDG), and therefore it might be harder for the movie to get into this competitive category at the Oscars, but there’s no shortlist for that category so it’s still in the running.

Maybe more surprising is that the Art Directors Guild (ADG) did not nominate production designer Grant Major’s work creating the settings for this tense drama, especially since Majors is a two-time ADG Award winner for two of the films in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Major is also a four-time Oscar nominee, having won for “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” So we can’t rule him out of the Oscar race completely, but it might be an uphill climb.

And last, but not least, is music. It had no original song to nominate, but it features an original score by the inimitable Jonny Greenwood of the rock band Radiohead. He had three well-liked scores in 2021 (also “Spencer” and “Licorice Pizza”), but it’s his work with Campion for “Power of the Dog” that’s most likely to get him nominated. Surprisingly, Greenwood has only been nominated one previous time, for Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” but being among the 15 shortlisted scores puts Greenwood in line for his second.

So, let’s say that’s six above-the-line nominations and three guaranteed below-the-line nominations (Cinematography, Editing, Score). Nine Oscar nominations is not a bad place for “Power of the Dog” to be if it’s making a play to win Best Picture, eh? (The last three Best Picture champs “Green Book,” “Parasite,” and “Nomadland” won with fewer total nominations.) If “Power” does get a Production Design or Sound nomination that would make it a solid 10, bringing it close to “Dune,” which is currently expected to receive 11 bids. If it gets both it could actually tie the big-budget sci-fi blockbuster. Not bad for an understated psychological drama.

