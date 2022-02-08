2022 Oscar nominations by film: ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12, ‘Dune’ follows with 10

When the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, February 8, “The Power of the Dog” came out on top with a total of 12 bids. It landed everywhere we thought it would and even surprised us by garnering notices for its production design and sound as well as one for Jesse Plemons’s supporting performance.

The good news is that, over the last 10 years, nominations leaders have ended up with an average of three wins apiece. However, the only two to have nabbed the elusive Best Picture prize in that time are “Birdman” (2015) and “The Shape of Water” (2018). Last year’s most-recognized film, “Mank” (10 bids) lost the top honor to “Nomadland” (six).

Following “The Power of the Dog” on this year’s list of most-nominated films is “Dune” with 10 bids. Next are a pair of seven-time nominees: “Belfast” and “West Side Story.” “King Richard” is right behind with six.

“Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” and “Nightmare Alley” earned four bids apiece. A whopping eight films — “Being the Ricardos,” “CODA,” “Encanto,” “Flee,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Lost Daughter,” “No Time to Die,” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — each scored a trio of nominations.

“Cruella,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Parallel Mothers,” “tick, tick… BOOM!,” and “The Worst Person in the World” each ended up with two bids.

Here is the complete list of 2022 Oscar nominations by film (Here’s the list of Oscar nominations by category):

12 NOMINATIONS

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actor (x 2)

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

10 NOMINATIONS

“Dune”

Best Picture

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

7 NOMINATIONS

“Belfast”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Song

Best Sound

“West Side Story”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actress

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Sound

6 NOMINATIONS



“King Richard”

Best Picture

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Song

4 NOMINATIONS

“Don’t Look Up”

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Score

“Drive My Car”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best International Film

“Nightmare Alley”

Best Picture

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

3 NOMINATIONS

“Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

“CODA”

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Encanto”

Best Animated Feature

Best Score

Best Song

“Flee”

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Film

“Licorice Pizza”

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

“The Lost Daughter”

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Adapted Screenplay

“No Time to Die”

Best Song

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actor

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

2 NOMINATIONS

“Cruella”

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Actress

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Actress

Best Score

“tick, tick… BOOM!”

Best Actor

Best Film Editing

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Original Screenplay

Best International Film

1 NOMINATION

“Affairs of the Art”

Best Animated Short

“Ali Kachuu – Take and Run”

Best Live Action Short

“Ascension”

Best Documentary Feature

“Attica”

Best Documentary Feature

“Audible”

Best Documentary Short

“Bestia”

Best Animated Short

“BoxBallet”

Best Animated Short

“Coming 2 America”

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Cyrano”

Best Costume Design

“The Dress”

Best Live Action Short

“Four Good Days”

Best Song

“Free Guy”

Best Visual Effects

“The Hand of God”

Best International Film

“House of Gucci”

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

“Lead Me Home”

Best Documentary Short

“The Long Goodbye”

Best Live Action Short

“Luca”

Best Animated Feature

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Best International Film

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Best Animated Feature

“On My Mind”

Best Live Action Short

“Please Hold”

Best Live Action Short

“The Queen of Basketball”

Best Documentary Short

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Feature

“Robin Robin”

Best Animated Short

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Best Visual Effects

“Spencer”

Best Actress

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Visual Effects

“Summer of Soul”

Best Documentary Feature

“Three Songs for Benazir”

Best Documentary Short

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Documentary Short

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best Animated Short

“Writing with Fire”

Best Documentary Feature

