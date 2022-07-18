‘The Rehearsal’ reviews: What critics are saying about Nathan Fielder’s ‘wacky blend of satire, reality TV, social experiment and comedy’

On July 15, 2022, HBO premiered “The Rehearsal,” a docu-comedy created by Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder, in which he also stars and directs. The six-episode series explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

With a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has already struck a cord with viewers. The gushing consensus states, “‘The Rehearsal’ gives Nathan Fielder carte blanche to take his absurdist comedy to the limit, which he pushes even further past with deadpan aplomb in what might be his most uncomfortably funny feat yet.” But what exactly did the critics think of it?

Lauren Sarner of The New York Post begins by praising Fielder for supplying “a wacky blend of satire, reality TV, social experiment and comedy to his new HBO series.” Adding to the fun, “Fielder (or his onscreen persona) is put in the spotlight just as much as anyone else on the show.” Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly was equally impressed writing, “The result is something that can resemble a real-life Charlie Kaufman movie, or a less obviously malicious (but not un-scary) version of David Fincher’s ‘The Game.'”

David Bianculli of NPR praised the show remarking, “’The Rehearsal’ is unlike any TV show I’ve ever seen, and I’m not even sure I’d classify it as a comedy. But whatever Nathan Fielder is up to here, I’m fascinated by it.” He also states, “Despite all of Fielder’s meticulous planning and flow charts, there’s a lot of chaos theory at play here.”

Daniel D’Addario of Variety was less impressed. He states that “The Rehearsal” has “an anarchic heart throbbing beneath a rigorous exterior — meaning that even the viewer who feels the project losing its way can admire Fielder’s abilities to establish lines for himself, and then to scribble outside them.” But the critic goes on to state that gaining such admiration would take patience. With his closing statement he remarks, “it’s pulsing with imagination, but ends up with paralyzingly little whimsy.”

Fielder is best known for co-creating, directing, and starring in the Comedy Central parody reality show “Nathan for You” (2013–2017) and executive producing “How To with John Wilson.” What did YOU think of “The Rehearsal” on HBO? Sound off in the comments!

